Pierce Manufacturing pledges money for Appleton's Lundgaard Park, but amount is undisclosed

Appleton's Lundgaard Park, shown here in an architectural rendering, will feature a memorial to honor fallen firefighters.

Reader question: How much did Pierce Manufacturing donate to Appleton for the development of Lundgaard Park? The release from the city didn't say.

Answer: Our newsroom had similar questions when Appleton announced that Pierce Manufacturing had pledged "a significant donation" toward the construction of a pavilion at Lundgaard Park on the city's north side.

I asked four city officials to disclose the amount of the Pierce donation. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Management Director Dean Gazza, Communications & Public Engagement Manager Andy Anaam, Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen and Mayor Jake Woodford all provided the same answer.

The gift was sizable, they said, but Pierce Manufacturing requested that the amount not be disclosed, and they didn't want to violate that request.

Hansen said the donation would be made to the nonprofit Friends of the Appleton Fire Department by the end of the year. The Friends group is seeking to raise $2.5 million for the development of the park, in addition to the $2 million in tax dollars budgeted by the city.

Woodford was willing to add some context. He said about $800,000 has been donated or pledged to the development of the park thus far and that Pierce's gift is "a significant portion of the $800,000."

"It's incredibly generous on their part," Woodford said. "I wish we could share the amount, but we want to be good stewards of the contributions that are made to support our projects."

Lundgaard Park is named in honor of Mitch Lundgaard, an Appleton firefighter who was fatally shot by a gunman during a May 15, 2019, medical call at the Appleton Transit Center.

The park consists of 7 acres and is located at 4900 N. Lightning Drive, immediately south of Fire Station No. 6, making it a fitting tribute to Lundgaard.

Pierce Manufacturing will be the lead donor for the pavilion at Lundgaard Park in Appleton.

Pierce is a local manufacturer of fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

"Our Pierce team is continually moved by the sacrifices made by firefighters in the line of duty," Pierce President Bob Schulz said in a statement. "The loss of Mitch Lundgaard is a stark reminder of the risks they take to keep us safe. Our donation mirrors our admiration for their courage and our dedication to the fire service, which extends far beyond the emergency vehicles we craft. It's about building a community that remembers, honors and stands with our first responders."

Development of the park started earlier this year. Gazza said Phase I involved earthwork, utilities, sidewalks and, thanks to a $250,000 donation by Mary Beth Nienhaus, a basketball court and two pickleball courts.

Playground equipment will be installed in the spring.

The development of Lundgaard Park continues on the north side of Appleton. The park will feature sport courts, a pavilion, a playground and a firefighters memorial.

Phase II will involve the construction of the pavilion and a memorial to honor fallen firefighters.

"We're super excited to be moving to Phase II of the park," Hansen said.

Donations to Lundgaard Park can be made online at afdfriends.org/lundgaard-park-fundraising-campaign.

