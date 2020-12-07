Pieridae 2021 Guidance

Pieridae Energy Limited

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR
DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES

Strong Financial Growth Anticipated
Pre- and Post-FID Investments Approved for Goldboro LNG

Highlights:

  • Net operating income (“NOI”)1 growth to $100-$130 million

  • Adjusted Funds Flow From Operations (“AFFO”)1 increase to $80-$110 million

  • Adjusted operating expenses1 of $9.50-10.50/boe

  • Production of 40,000-45,000 boe/d

  • $45-55 million upstream capital budget

  • $10-$15 million pre-FID Goldboro LNG development expense budget, and post-FID Goldboro LNG capital expenditure budget of $250-$350 million2

  • Commodities hedging of 55-65% on an 18-month rolling boe/d basis

  • Corporate and upstream general and administrative (“G&A”) costs of $0.90 to $1.00 per boe/d

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today released its corporate guidance for 2021 which focuses on continued improvement of key metrics including: NOI, AFFO and production, an increased upstream capital budget and pre- and post-final investment decision (“FID”) budget allocations for our Goldboro LNG Project as we continue our commitment of the initiative.

“We are guiding to an increase in NOI primarily due to higher anticipated gas prices in 2021, as well as continued optimization of our assets, higher third-party processing fees, increased overall volumes and other cost saving initiatives,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen. “An upstream capital budget of $45-55 million has been approved that includes money to continue investing in our assets to ensure their safety and reliability, as well as funding to maintain our current level of production. Specifically, for Goldboro LNG, we have allocated $10-$15 million for development expenses. And assuming FID is declared by the end of June 2021, a further $250-$300 million capital expenditure budget for Goldboro would be triggered.

“We continue to believe that our share price does not reflect the significant upside offered by our Goldboro LNG Project, an initiative that sets us apart from other Alberta natural gas producing companies,” added Sorensen. “Besides the financial benefits the Project would mean to investors, the multi-billion-dollar initiative would create thousands of much-needed jobs across Canada, support reconciliation through our partnership with the Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq First Nation to build a $720 million workforce lodge, and lower global GHGs by delivering LNG to replace high emissions coal overseas.”

2021 Guidance Details

Financial

Pieridae anticipates 2021 NOI in the range of $100-130 million, primarily due to higher forecast natural gas prices, continued optimization of our assets, higher third-party processing fees, increased overall volumes and other cost saving initiatives.

Our adjusted operating expense guidance of $9.50-10.50/boe normalizes our operating expense and is a reflection of third-party revenue and sulphur production revenue being netted off operating costs, as both of these line items add to the operating expenses in order to generate those revenue line items. This brings us closer to a more normalized Opex performance metric when comparing Pieridae to its peers.

Finally, Pieridae continues to take steps to ensure G&A costs are in line with our peers. When we strip out G&A costs related to the Goldboro LNG development project, our forecast G&A is in the range of $0.90 to $1.00 per boe/d, which, again, compares favourably to our peers.

Operations

Nearly half of the Company’s $45-$55 million upstream capital budget is comprised of investments for the safe and reliable operations of our assets. As part of our commitment to safety and our regulatory obligations to maintain gas gathering and processing infrastructure, we have two gas plant turnarounds planned next year, one at Caroline and the other at Jumping Pound.

An announcement regarding FID for Goldboro LNG is expected in mid 2021, at which point Pieridae would begin our approximate five-year drilling plan to eventually fill Train 1 at the Goldboro LNG Facility. Prior to FID, the Company plans to spend approximately $12 million on development capital to further flatten our low decline production base. Our ultimate goal through a multi-year conventional Foothills drilling program is to fill our three Alberta sour gas plants as we prepare to send feed gas to the LNG Facility in Nova Scotia.

We expect 2021 production to be in the range of 40-45,000 boe/d. Pieridae anticipates positive volume growth in the midst of two turnarounds and normal decline thanks to decisions that increased volumes in Q4 and investment in development capital in 2021 to further increase volumes.

The Company continues to have a strong hedging program in place to insulate itself from volatile commodity prices. The program is designed to enable us to maintain cashflow targets as we seek to hedge 55-65% of our production on an 18-month rolling boe/d basis.

Goldboro LNG

As the Company continues to advance the Goldboro LNG Project, $10-$15 million has been allocated for pre-FID development expenses in 2021. About half is for Bechtel to deliver a comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (“EPCC”) execution plan by March 31, 2021, and deliver a final lump sum, turnkey EPCC contract price proposal by May 31, 2021.

The remaining funds will be used for necessary third-party due diligence work and fees for midstream companies for the delivery of pipeline engineering analyses that all must be completed in order for the Company to be in a position to make a FID for the Project.

Assuming a successful FID, Goldboro LNG capital expenditures of $250-$350 million will be incurred in 2021. These expenditures would be made on early works at the LNG site: highway re-alignment around the site; a down payment for construction of a large-scale workforce lodge; building key marine facilities for LNG offloading; and site preparation such as areas to store equipment and large-scale Facility building materials.

Environmental, Social, Governance (“ESG”) Report Development

As companies continue to champion ethical responsibility, a focus on ESG can help firms understand the positive impacts and manage the risks its operations have on customers, investors, employees, communities and the environment.

At Pieridae, we are aligned with this, including the value it brings to what we strive to accomplish each and every day. We have formally started our ESG journey, partnering with a global leader in ESG strategy development within the energy sector to facilitate and guide the Company towards formulating and implementing our ESG strategy. Their strong knowledge of key stakeholders including Indigenous Peoples, investors, government and others is important in developing our ESG program as we pursue FID and financing of our Goldboro LNG Project.

The target is to issue an inaugural Pieridae ESG Report early in Q2 2021.

About Pieridae

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (“PEA.TO”).

For further information please contact:

Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Rob Dargewitcz, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (403) 261-5900

James Millar, Director, External Relations
Telephone: (403) 261-5900

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "continue", "shall", "estimate", "expect", "propose", "might", "project", "predict", "forecast" and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks associated with oil and gas exploration, development, exploitation, production, marketing and transportation, loss of markets, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of resources estimates, environmental risks, competition from other producers, incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies from acquisitions, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and the risk factors outlined under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere herein. The recovery and resources estimate of Pieridae's reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated resources will be recovered. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such forward-looking statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Pieridae believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Pieridae can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Pieridae operates; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Pieridae to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability of the operator of the projects which Pieridae has an interest in, to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Pieridae to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas resources through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and costs of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Pieridae to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; the regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Pieridae operates; timing and amount of capital expenditures, future sources of funding, production levels, weather conditions, success of exploration and development activities, access to gathering, processing and pipeline systems, advancing technologies, and the ability of Pieridae to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Pieridae's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), and at Pieridae's website (www.pieridaeenergy.com). Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, management cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Pieridae assumes no obligation to update or review them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by Applicable Securities Laws.

Forward-looking statements contained herein concerning the oil and gas industry and Pieridae's general expectations concerning this industry are based on estimates prepared by management using data from publicly available industry sources as well as from reserve reports, market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which Pieridae believes to be reasonable. However, this data is inherently imprecise, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics. While Pieridae is not aware of any misstatements regarding any industry data presented herein, the industry involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


1 NOI, AFFO and adjusted operating expenses are non-IFRS measures. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. See pages 21&22 in the Company’s Q3 2020 MD&A

2 Assumes an FID of June 30, 2021


Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Report: Biden picks Rochelle Walensky to lead CDC

    President-elect Joe Biden has picked Rochelle Walensky to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two people with knowledge of the matter told Politico on Sunday.Walensky is the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. The CDC is now being led by Dr. Robert Redfield, who became director in March 2018.As director of the CDC, Walensky will have a major role in helping Biden and his administration navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has been calling for a nationwide mask mandate, and said he will ask Americans to wear a mask during his first 100 days in office. On Friday, the CDC recommended, for the first time during the months-long pandemic, that people always wear a mask when they are not at home.More stories from theweek.com As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Jon Ossoff tweets emoji of a chicken after Perdue won't participate in debate

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Biden picks Becerra as health secretary as he builds team to battle COVID-19

    President-elect Joe Biden will nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services as soon as Monday, a source familiar with the decision said, as he builds up his team to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The choice of Becerra, 62, a Latino former congressman, comes as Biden faces more pressure to add diversity to his cabinet appointments, including complaints from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus about the number of Latinos. Becerra will lead the health agency as officials struggle to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus, including record infections and a daily death toll that has exceeded 2,000 in recent days, and to prepare for a mammoth effort to vaccinate Americans against the virus.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

    An influential Saudi prince launched a bitter attack on Israel at a regional conference, drawing retorts from the Jewish state's foreign minister who addressed the gathering virtually. The row erupted months after the UAE and Bahrain broke decades of Arab consensus by normalising ties with Israel, a move condemned as a "stab in the back" by Palestinians. Prince Turki al-Faisal, a Saudi former intelligence chief who is said to be close to the country's top leadership, reiterated strong support for the Palestinian cause in a fiery presentation to the Manama Dialogue security forum. In unusually blunt language, he accused Israel of depicting itself as a "small, existentially threatened country, surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence". "And yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia," he said. He described the Jewish state as a "Western colonising power" and outlined a history of forcible eviction of Palestinians and destroyed villages. Palestinians were held "in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations - young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice," he said.

  • Democratic Sen. Mark Warner challenges Bernie Sanders, Mitch McConnell on bipartisan relief bill opposition

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is not a fan of the $908 billion pandemic relief bill that was put together by a bipartisan group of senators and subsequently received a nod of approval from Democratic congressional leadership.Sanders said he won't vote for the bill if it ever comes to the floor, taking particular issue with the liability provision, which he argues gives "100 percent legal immunity to corporations whose irresponsibility has led to the deaths of hundreds of workers." But his Democratic colleague, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), who was part of the negotiating team that crafted the framework, told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that Sanders had mischaracterized the bill. The main purpose of the package, Warner said, is to give states "some level of time out" to set their own coronavirus standards and serve as a holdover until a more comprehensive bill is put together. In the meantime, he questioned how politicians from either party could tell small business owners, unemployed workers, and people struggling to pay their rent that a $908 billion package wasn't enough for four months of emergency aid.> Democratic Sen. Mark Warner pushes back against Sen. Bernie Sanders' criticisms of the bipartisan Covid-19 relief proposal: "Sen. Sanders, respectfully, is not involved in these negotiations and his characterization is just not accurate" CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/7muYW89sgF> > -- State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 6, 2020Later in the State of the Union interview, Warner said he'd ask Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose position on the proposal is unclear, a similar question. > Media: Sen. @MarkWarner (D-VA) to @jaketapper: "The same thing I said respectfully to @BernieSanders, I'd say to @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell: Do you really want to send us home without even a vote on something that I have pretty high assurance would get way beyond 60 votes?" pic.twitter.com/g7TFSsIRyD> > -- Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) December 6, 2020More stories from theweek.com As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. Jon Ossoff tweets emoji of a chicken after Perdue won't participate in debate

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Shadow home secretary won't rule out Labour abstention on any Brexit deal

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Coal mine accident in China kills 18

    Eighteen people died after being trapped in a mine in the Chinese city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in a little over two months.

  • China prepares large-scale rollout of coronavirus vaccines

    Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestically made coronavirus vaccines, though health officials have yet to say how well they work or how they may reach the country's 1.4 billion people. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a U.N. meeting last week, as Britain approved emergency use of Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine candidate and providers scrambled to set up distribution. Developers have yet to disclose how effective their vaccines are and possible side effects.

  • Venezuela: Maduro and allies win National Assembly poll - partial results

    The president is set to take control of all political institutions after opposition-boycotted polls.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.