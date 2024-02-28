Piermont man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor in Bergen County

A Piermont man was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Bergen County, N.J.

Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella said John Mark Dillon, 60, of Piermont was arrested in Orangeburg after an investigation from the Bergen County Prosecutor's office and the Northvale Police Department found that Dillon allegedly assaulted a minor under 13 years old in Northvale, N.J.

Police did not yet release when the alleged assault occurred.

Dillon was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and is awaiting extradition to Bergen County.

