Pierpont man killed in crash

Jan. 27—PIERPONT — A 25-year-old township man was killed on Thursday evening following a crash on Route 167 near milepost 10, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Adam B. Richcreek was driving westbound on Route 167 when the incident occurred.

"[The vehicle] drove off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch, striking a drainage culvert," the press release states.

"The car vaulted over a driveway and rolled several times, ejecting the driver," it states.

Richcreek was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, according to the OHP.

Pierpont Fire Department assisted on the call. The crash is still under investigation by the OHP.