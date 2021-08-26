Pierre Beaudoin Is The Independent Director of Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) And They Just Picked Up 656% More Shares

Those following along with Power Corporation of Canada (TSE:POW) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Pierre Beaudoin, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$1.5m on stock at an average price of CA$23.32. That increased their holding by a full 656%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Power Corporation of Canada

In fact, the recent purchase by Pierre Beaudoin was the biggest purchase of Power Corporation of Canada shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$43.06 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Power Corporation of Canada share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.5m for 65.59k shares. But insiders sold 3.74k shares worth CA$154k. Overall, Power Corporation of Canada insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about CA$23.32 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Power Corporation of Canada insiders own about CA$139m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Power Corporation of Canada Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Power Corporation of Canada insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Power Corporation of Canada (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

