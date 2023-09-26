Pierre Cardin kicks off Paris Fashion Week

STORY: It was the French label's second show at Paris Fashion Week since founder Pierre Cardin died in 2020, building on its space-age catwalk in March after a gap of more than two decades.

Rodrigo Basilicati Cardin, the late designer's great-nephew, told reporters the new collection was based on the color blue, inspired by the ocean and dedicated to the protection of the planet.

Models showcased dresses in indigo blue, on a deep blue catwalk under the cavernous reinforced concrete dome of the futuristic building designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer.