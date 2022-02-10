Pierre woman arrested in connection to early morning murder, according to police

A 38-year-old woman was arrested in connection to an early morning killing that happened Wednesday in Pierre, according to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Crystal Pumpkinseed, also known as Miranda Henry, was charged with second-degree murder, according to DCI.

Pierre police responded to a disturbance call reported at the 200 block of West Pleasant Drive at 3:45 a.m. where they found an open apartment door, according to DCI. Officers found a 49-year-old man dead inside with injuries that warranted further investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his family is contacted, according to DCI.

Police determined the injuries the victim sustained were caused by Pumpkinseed, according to DCI.

Pumpkinseed was arrested Wednesday and will appear in court for arraignment Thursday, according to court documents.

She's currently being held at the Hughes County Jail, according to DCI. A bond amount was not listed.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Woman arrested in connection to Wednesday morning murder in Pierre