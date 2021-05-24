Pierre woman crashes into several parked vehicles in west Mitchell during police pursuit

Sam Fosness, The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
·1 min read

May 24—A Pierre woman sustained serious injuries early Monday morning after she crashed into a handful of vehicles during a police pursuit that ended near an intersection in west Mitchell.

Meaghan Carter, 21, of Pierre, allegedly crashed into four vehicles around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Duff Street in Mitchell, according to Tony Mangan, public information officer for the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

The incident began after authorities were dispatched to an apartment building near the 200 block of West 15th Avenue to respond to a woman "laying down" in a parking lot. Upon Mitchell Police officers arriving at the scene, the woman, who authorities identified as Carter, had entered into a vehicle, which was a Pontiac Bonneville.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Carter fled, leading to a brief pursuit. During the pursuit, Carter allegedly hit a parked 2006 Chevy Malibu, a trailer with lawn mowing equipment, along with a parked Oldsmobile Cutlass and parked Dodge caravan. When Carter hit the caravan, it caused the parked vehicle to collide with a 2005 Chevy Monte Carlo.

According to Mangan, Carter's vehicle came to a halt after the series of crashes, leading to her arrest. She was immediately taken to Avera Queen of Peace hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Carter was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. The state Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, while charges are pending for Carter.

