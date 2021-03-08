Piers Morgan dragged by Black activist for Meghan Markle comments: ‘You are disgusting’

Jared Alexander
·3 min read
Shola Mos-Shogbamimu educated Morgan after years of smearing Markle on ‘Good Morning Britain’

After years of attacking Meghan Markle on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan was dragged by a Black activist this morning who told the host, “You are disgusting.”

Piers Morgan has been one of the loudest critics of Meghan Markle since her courtship with Prince Harry began. On Good Morning Britain, Morgan seems to consistently criticize the Duchess of Sussex, constantly making headlines with his opinions on her persona, place in the royal family, and intentions.

This morning after the Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special aired, Black activist Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu appeared on the morning show to breakdown last night’s bombshell interview, and then had to school Morgan on his dangerous and toxic rhetoric surrounding Markle and the royal family.

Youtube: Good Morning Britain<br> Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Piers Morgan
Youtube: Good Morning Britain
Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Piers Morgan

Read More: Samantha Markle, Piers Morgan throw shade at Meghan Markle for positive messages to sex workers

In the clip, Mos-Shogbamimu speaks on the racist media coverage Meghan faced in the U.K. and explained that some of that falls on Queen Elizabeth‘s shoulders.

Mos-Shogbamimu explained, “What kind of grandmother, would be so close to her grandson Harry, but then not use her power and influence as queen from the racist media coverage?” Mos-Shogbamimu said. She also highlighted that the Queen seems to be protecting Prince Andrew (who is connected to Jeffrey Epstein and facing severe sexual abuse allegations) and not her grandson and his family.

Then, Mos-Shogbamimu held Morgan accountable, telling him, “And then you sit there, hammering on about how the royal institution is not racist…are you out of your god forsaken mind?”

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Morgan then seemed to get riled up, completely cutting her off saying, “I find what you’re saying about the Queen actually disgraceful.” After trying to cut her off even more, Mos-Shogbamimu stood her ground and, refreshingly, broke it all down for Morgan.

She told him, “Listen, you might learn something. The royal family is an institution rooted in colonialism, white supremacy and racism. The legacy is right there. So you’re now surprised that a comment would have been made by several members of the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin is.”

Morgan continued to try and cut Mos-Shogbamimu off before she finally finished, which is when Morgan told her that what she said about the Queen was, “disgusting.” Well, Mos-Shogbamimu gave it right back to Morgan (who has been fueling hateful rhetoric around Markle for years), saying, “You are disgusting!”

Read More: 5 shocking revelations from Oprah’s Meghan and Harry interview

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu is an incredibly accomplished political and women’s rights activist, serving as the founder of the Women in Leadership publication. Her new book, This is Why I Resist: Don’t Define My Black Identity, was showcased behind her during the appearance on Good Morning Britain, and is described as “a fantastic point of reference for intersectional anti-racism work, no matter who you are.”

You can read more about Mos-Shogbamimu and purchase her book here.

The post Piers Morgan dragged by Black activist for Meghan Markle comments: ‘You are disgusting’ appeared first on TheGrio.

