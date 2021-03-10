Piers Morgan Was Fired After Meghan Markle Sent an Official Complaint to his Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Sykes
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Meghan Markle sat down to drop truth-bombs with Oprah Winfrey, she was aiming them at the royal family. The fact that the fallout cost her most relentless and petulant critic his job is just welcome collateral damage.

Now, it seems she may have had a direct hand in Piers Morgan’s ejection from the flagship breakfast show Good Morning Britain.

It was reported today by Chris Ship, ITV’s royal correspondent, that Meghan “formally filed a complaint” to ITV, the network which broadcasts the show, on Monday, after Morgan rubbished Meghan’s claims as untrue.

Piers Morgan Was Vile Long Before His Meghan Markle Implosion

Ship said of Meghan’s complaint, in a tweet: “It’s thought to have been sent to the broadcaster’s CEO. Meghan raised concerns about how @piersmorgan’s words affect the issue of mental health and what it might do to others contemplating suicide.”

Morgan was fired from the show on Tuesday, hours after a flaming on-air row with the show’s weatherman, Alex Beresford, who said Morgan’s rants against Meghan were “diabolical.” Morgan subsequently stormed off the set.

However, the timing of Meghan’s complaint suggests she was objecting to Morgan’s remarks on Monday, when he said: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says... I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Mental health advocates and critics were outraged at his suggestion that Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts were fabricated.

On Tuesday, Morgan sought to dial down the controversy a little after returning to set, saying that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what [Meghan] said.”

It has been reported that over 40,000 complaints were filed over his remarks, one of which was sent on Meghan’s behalf.

In a tweet sent while the program was on air Wednesday morning, Morgan appeared to confirm that his refusal to retract his comments lay behind his exit.

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.” He said he was “off to spend more time with my opinions” and appended a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.

Speaking outside his home, he told Sky News that his departure had been “amicable” and said: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree.” He said he would enter a “temporary hibernation” and was “always in talks with people” about other job opportunities.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle 'formally complained to ITV' over Piers Morgan's reaction to Oprah Winfrey interview

    The Duchess of Sussex is said to be concerned Morgan's comments will affect the issue of mental health generally.

  • Jill Biden’s Dress May Hint at Her Reaction to Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview

    It’s no surprise that celebrities and public figures use their clothing to make silent statements. We saw it at the 2021 Inauguration Ceremony with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris both wearing American designers, and we saw it again with Meghan Markle’s outfit choice for her interview with Oprah Winfrey, which […]

  • Sharon Osbourne among celebrities speaking out in support of Piers Morgan after his 'Good Morning Britain' exit

    Piers Morgan left ITV's "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday after his comments about Meghan Markle spared widespread criticism.

  • Piers Morgan updates – live: ITV shares drop after presenter’s exit over Meghan Markle comments

    Morgan has quit ITV daytime show after six years

  • Piers Morgan quit 'Good Morning Britain' after his bosses told him to apologize on air for his Meghan Markle comments, reports say

    Morgan quit the morning show after receiving widespread criticism and complaints for questioning Markle's mental health.

  • Fort Worth-area school districts make difficult mask decisions after Abbott lifts order

    Gov. Abbott made masks optional in Texas effective Wednesday, leaving school districts to decide whether to continue to require face coverings or not.

  • Puerto Rico reopens public schools amid COVID-19 fears

    Parents across Puerto Rico knelt down on Wednesday to adjust their children's face masks and backpacks as public schools reopened for the first time in nearly a year despite the pandemic, with officials reporting scarce attendance amid COVID-19 concerns. The hugs outside schools were followed by a temperature check and a dollop of hand sanitizer at some of the 95 of the U.S. territory's 858 public schools authorized to reopen because they were located in a municipality with a low number of coronavirus cases and had met a list of requirements issued by Puerto Rico’s Health Department. Among them was the Ramón Marín Solá primary school in Guaynabo, where parents checked their children’s face masks before hugging them goodbye.

  • Land Rover Defender named WWCOTY Best Medium SUV and 2021 Supreme Winner

    The Land Rover Defender shows that it has what it takes to impress the ladies as it bagged two main awards in the recently held Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards. This triumph marks the first time a Land Rover took the top prize and is the latest in a series of international honors for the most capable Land Rover ever made. The WWCOTY is the only car awards in the world composed exclusively of women motoring journalists with a total of 50 judges from 38 countries. The objective of the event is to choose the best cars of the year with a criteria based on safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental footprint among others, the same principles that guide any driver when choosing a car. The judges saw the Land Rover Defender fit to be named Best Medium SUV of 2021 and Supreme Winner Women’s World Car of the Year 2021. “This is a huge honour for the whole team and a reward for the hard work that has gone into creating such a capable vehicle. Defender has won more than 50 international awards already, which tells us that our original vision for a 21st century Defender was the right one,” said Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes of Jaguar Land Rover, Nick Collins. He added, “New Defender combines an unmistakable silhouette with state-of-the-art technology in a design that respects its heritage and delivers authentic Land Rover capability. The result is a family of 4x4s that lives up to the Defender name with durable commercial derivatives, an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain and our potent new Defender V8.” The original Defender had a stripped-back personality that emphasized simplicity and practicality that has been embraced by motorists ever since. Today, the Defender still offers a practical and rudimentary vibe with the Defender 110 offering five, six or five+two seating configurations, while the Defender 90 is capable of boarding six passengers in a vehicle the size of a compact family hatchback. However, the Land Rover Defender looks to add advanced technology and an updated design to its ever-enchanting appeal. “The legend has been updated. The Land Rover Defender is no longer just a SUV to cross the Amazon or go into the desert. Its latest reinvention invites you to travel by road in the same comfort as a luxury saloon. For this reason, and for its technology and comfort it has been chosen as the Best Car of the Year by the Women's World Car of the Year,” commented Marta García, Executive President Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY). The latest in car technology ensures that the Defender provides its passengers with 21st century connectivity. The Defender uses its next-gen Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA2) paired with Software Over the Air (SOTA) making sure that the Defender is always connected and updated. Drivers and passengers alike can enjoy the Defender’s simple infotainment menu structure through the Intuitive Pivi Pro where most of the most commonly used features can be accessed directly from the screen. The Defender also incorporates state-of-the-art technology in its engines including an advanced Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, and a supercharged petrol V8 engine gives its variants unprecedented levels in performance, control, and efficiency, for any environment. The Defender still offers some familiar features that is befitting of its hardworking heritage. Boasting off-road ruggedness and on-road comfort, the Land Rover Defender is outfitted with the brand’s stiffest body structure, the strong D7x aluminium platform. A honed handling and first-class comfort can be expected from its advanced all-terrain technologies, while its state-of-the-art powertrains give the Defender unstoppable capability. All that capped with a five-star safety rating straight from the experts at Euro NCAP. Seeing the upgrades Land Rover endowed the Defender, it’s not surprising why it was named Best Medium SUV and 2021 Supreme Winner Women’s World Car of the Year. Since its release, the Defender has received more than 50 global recognitions from prestigious award giving bodies. Photos from Land Rover Also Read: Land Rover Defender to have its Asian debut on Friday Land Rover builds new commercial Defenders, brings back Hard Top name Custom Shop Builds Own Land Rover Defender That's Better Than the Real Thing

  • Piers Morgan: What Happened & What’s Next For ‘Good Morning Britain’s Anti-Woke Warrior

    Britain’s breakfast foghorn Piers Morgan is out of a job. It all happened in a matter of hours, as the former CNN presenter bent a global news story about Meghan Markle firmly in his direction with incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex’s mental health. We’ve spoken to sources familiar with the breakneck events to […]

  • 'La Llorona' is more horrifying than ever in Jayro Bustamante's subversive retelling

    The film is inspired by the legend of La Llorona, a woman who kills her children to get her lover back — and is condemned to an afterlife of mourning.

  • Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

    Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. The monarchy, headed by Queen Elizabeth, will try to ride out the turmoil and then quietly reform - as it did in the abdication crisis in 1936 when Edward VIII gave up his throne for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, or in the public anger following the death of Harry's mother Princess Diana in 1997.

  • Must Read: Selena Gomez Covers 'Vogue,' Unilever to Remove the Word 'Normal' From Packaging and Ads

    Plus, 'Vogue' U.K.'s 2021 Hollywood portfolio stars Viola Davis, Zendaya, Riz Ahmed and more.

  • Xbox March update adds toggles for old games, kills the live TV guide

    The Xbox March update kills TV listings in the OneGuide, and preps systems for the new Wireless headset.

  • Piers Morgan Quits ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Meghan Markle Suicide Comments — Update

    Piers Morgan has sensationally quit Good Morning Britain, the ITV breakfast show he has helped revitalize, after the former CNN anchor said he did not believe Meghan Markle’s mental health issues led to her contemplating suicide. In a statement on Tuesday evening UK time, ITV announced: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now […]

  • Samantha Markle, Who Literally "Doesn't Know" Meghan, Claims She Has "Narcissistic Personality Disorder"

    Can we just 🙄 🙄 🙄.

  • Meghan Markle Complained to ITV About Piers Morgan Over His Comments About Her Mental Health

    Meghan Markle’s representatives lodged a formal complaint with ITV over former host Piers Morgan’s remarks about her mental health revelations, according to reports by the Telegraph and CNN. A representative for ITV did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. There were numerous complaints lodged against Morgan and ITV on Monday after Markle’s and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. British media regulation organization Ofcom released a statement Tuesday saying, “We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules. As of 14:00 on Tuesday 9 March, we have received 41,015 complaints about the programme.” Morgan left “Good Morning Britain” for good Tuesday in the aftermath of his comments regarding Markle. The co-host said he didn’t believe her when she told Winfrey in an interview that aired on CBS Sunday that she had been suicidal during her time close to the royal family. Also Read: Piers Morgan Briefly Resurfaces to Double Down on His Beef With Meghan Markle ITV confirmed the announcement in a statement that read, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” During Monday’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan went after the Duchess of Sussex, saying, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.” Markel told Winfrey that she pleaded with those in the royal “institution” for help with her decaying mental health, only to be rebuffed. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought,” she said. Read original story Meghan Markle Complained to ITV About Piers Morgan Over His Comments About Her Mental Health At TheWrap

  • 'Bachelor' recap: A night in the fantasy suites leads to heartbreaking departure

    It was time for fantasy suites on Monday's episode of "The Bachelor" with Matt James going on one-on-one dates with the three remaining women before facing the big question: were they ready to spend the night together? The first date went to Michelle, who joined Matt for a "traditional Pennsylvania Dutch spa" date, which involved a foot soak in oatmeal and a rubdown with butter, followed by a milk bath and a serious conversation about Michelle's formula for a lasting relationship. At dinner, it was Matt's turn to open up about his fears and hopes for the future, after which Michelle assured him that even though he didn't experience the stable family life that she had, Matt still brought "just as much to the table" and she looked at him as her "person."

  • Jameela Jamil, Sharon Osbourne and More Weigh In on Piers Morgan’s Meghan Markle Comments

    Piers Morgan’s impromptu departure from “Good Morning Britain” after his controversial comments about Megan Markle sparked Twitter reactions from entertainment and media figures, marked by a general sentiment of “good riddance.” Morgan quit shortly after British media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into his comments about Markle on Monday’s telecast. He said he didn’t believe […]

  • Meghan Markle’s Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says

    British journalist Emily Andrews contradicted Meghan Markle on Monday, tweeting that the duchess’ characterization of her royal press team from Sunday night’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was “not right.” “Meghan says the press team didn’t defend her when ‘things weren’t true.’ That is just not right. The press team with whom I interacted defended them again & again & again, told me things were wrong (so didn’t publish) & indeed tried to stop me when true,” wrote Andrews, who is the royal editor for the Mail on Sunday. She shared a clip from “CBS This Morning” that showed Markle detailing why she and Prince Harry moved away from the U.K. and stepped aside from their royal duties. Markle acknowledged that every member of the family has bad press, but because of her race and nationality, as well as the proliferation of social media, her treatment was different. Also Read: Prince Harry Calls Royal Life 'Toxic,' Says Charles 'Had to Make Peace With It' in New Oprah Interview Clip Speaking of the rest of the royal family, the duchess said, “You’ve also had a press team that goes on the record to defend you, especially when they know something’s not true. That didn’t happen for us.” In Sunday night’s blockbuster interview, the duke and duchess described their experiences in the royal family and with the British press. Markle said that at one point, she felt suicidal. Meghan says the press team didn’t defend her when “things weren’t true.” That is just not right. The press team with whom I interacted defended them again & again & again, told me things were wrong (so didn’t publish) & indeed tried to stop me when true. pic.twitter.com/u4bZ7MQn5i — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) March 8, 2021 Read original story Meghan Markle’s Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says At TheWrap

  • Meghan Markle's father and half sister have plenty to say about her Oprah interview

    Meghan's father, Thomas, and half sister, Samantha, didn't exactly have the kindest words for the duchess and Prince Harry after their Oprah interview.