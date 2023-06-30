Piers Morgan ‘has been in firing line’ of Duke of Sussex for a long time, says Mirror lawyer

Prince Harry leaves the High Court in London after giving evidence in Mirror Group’s hacking trial - Alberto Pezzali/AP

Piers Morgan “has been in firing line” of the Duke of Sussex for a long time, the barrister for the Mirror Group has said in the publisher’s hacking trial.

Andrew Green KC, representing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) in Prince Harry’s case against the titles, told the High Court that the Duke and the other three high profile claimants had the former editor “in their gun sight”.

Mr Morgan was editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004 and has previously denied involvement in phone hacking.

The Duke is suing MGN over unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking, citing 148 articles he alleged had been obtained illegally, such as by intercepting his voicemails. Of those, 33 articles have been selected as a sample on which to base his case.

In the claimants’ written arguments, David Sherborne, representing the Duke, said it was “inconceivable” that Mr Morgan and other editors did not know about MGN journalists instructing private investigators to obtain information.

Piers Morgan seen returning to his West London home - Neil Mockford/GC Images

He earlier told the High Court that “systemic” use of private investigators by Mirror title journalists to unlawfully obtain private information was authorised by senior editors, including Mr Morgan.

Mr Keen said in his closing speech on Friday it was “inexplicable” that the claimants had not produced details of the private investigators supposedly authorised by Mr Morgan, calling it “an allegation they thought not worthy of evidence”.

Explaining why the former editor was not called to give evidence, he said: “There is simply nothing for Piers Morgan to come along and defend himself in relation to this particular allegation.”

MGN’s barrister added: “[The claimants] haven’t said ‘This is what Piers Morgan was doing over the years, he authorised the following PIs,’ we’ve just had nothing like that.”

“Piers Morgan has been in their firing line, has been in their gun sight, for a very long time, so if they wanted to make adverse inferences against him, they should have done that and so it really is too late.”

Mr Justice Fancourt, presiding over the case, agreed that “across the board that’s true,” but said that there had been evidence provided by the claimants legal team of “certain incidents” suggesting the use of private investigators in unlawful information gathering for MGN.

In response, MGN’s KC said: “Piers Morgan’s knowledge is irrelevant to the issue, either the board or legal department knew or they didn’t, so it’s difficult to see why Piers Morgan is a required witness for the purpose of this.”

Mr Green added: “Given that hacking is a criminal activity, if they wanted to allege that Piers Morgan was a habitual hacker, that’s something they should have pleaded and they haven’t.”

Duke of Sussex arriving at the Rolls Buildings to give evidence in phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers - Aaron Chown/PA

Prince Harry’s case is being heard alongside similar claims by Michael Turner, the Coronation Street actor, Nikki Sanderson, the actress, and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

The findings made by Mr Justice Fancourt in relation to the four claimants will be used to determine the outcome of dozens of other claims brought by others against MGN, including Ricky Tomlinson, the actor, and Cheryl, the Girls Aloud singer.

MGN is largely contesting the claims and denies that any of the articles complained of resulted from phone hacking, while contending that the vast majority did not arise from any other unlawful activity.

The publisher has made a limited number of admissions of unlawful activity in relation to the Duke, Ms Sanderson and Ms Wightman, for which the publisher has apologised and accepted they will be entitled to some damages, but denies the majority of their claims and Mr Turner’s entire case.

The trial is due to conclude on Friday and Mr Fancourt will deliver his ruling later this year.

