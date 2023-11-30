Piers Morgan names royals accused of racism in Omid Scobie Endgame translation - latest

Piers Morgan has named two senior members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised questions about the skin colour of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son before he was born.

It comes as the Dutch version of Endgame, which was written by US-based British author Omid Scobie, was pulled from the shelves after the translation appeared to name two senior royals at the heart of the claims.

In the UK and US versions, the identities of the two accused were not given, but a version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an extra paragraph that identified them.

Royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the Dutch translation of the book, said that the name of the first royal is “very specific”, and added there is also a second name mentioned elsewhere that is “a little bit vague”.

On Wednesday night, Mr Morgan identified the two royals on his TV show. The Independent has chosen not to identify them.

Mr Morgan said: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”

Wednesday 29 November 2023 21:58

Piers Morgan has identified two senior members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son before he was born.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that two royals made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

In the UK and US versions, the identities of the two accused were not given, but a version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an extra paragraph that identified them, and thousands of copies of the book are expected to be pulped there as a result.

King to deliver opening address at Cop28

03:30

The King is set to deliver an address at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit and promote peace in the region as he attends Cop28 in Dubai on Friday.

Charles’ speech will be addressed to heads of state, government leaders and delegates at the climate conference, Buckingham Palace said.

Cop28 - or the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - begins on Thursday and runs until December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

Charles will also attend a number of other engagements while in the Gulf state, including meeting students and graduates from across the Commonwealth to hear about green tech, sustainable innovations and the role of young people in delivering climate solutions.

He will later meet global and Commonwealth indigenous leaders to discuss the role of traditional knowledge in fighting climate crises, and talk to female climate leaders about the risks posed to women by climate change.

02:30

The Duchess of Sussexes’ claim in 2021 led to a difficult period for the royal family, with the Prince of Wales having to defend the monarchy against accusations of racism, saying: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Harry denied the comment about his son was racist during an interview to promote his memoir Spare earlier this year.

When asked by his friend and broadcaster Tom Bradby “wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?” the duke replied “no I wouldn’t”.

The two names came to light in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ Winfrey interview, according to Endgame.

01:30

Omid Scobie has denied naming the alleged “royal racist” in Endgame after an “error” in the Dutch version of his bombshell new book put a name to Meghan Markle’s allegations.

The royal reporter and author said that a “translation error” had led to a name featuring in the passage of the book, which had been shared with journalists in the Netherlands.

Appearing on Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.

00:30

Queen Camilla thanked Piers Morgan for “defending the Firm” after the Duchess of Sussex exposed royal family divisions, according to an explosive new book.

Endgame, written by royal reporter Omid Scobie claims the Queen was grateful towards the Talk TV presenter for his high-profile comments on the Duchess.

In an excerpt from the book, Scobie discusses the difficulties Meghan faced after she admitted she had “suicidal ideation during her time as a working royal”.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 23:30

Wednesday 29 November 2023 22:30

Two royal family members appear to have been named as the “royal racists” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, it was claimed today.

The translated version was dramatically pulled from shelves last night after naming the senior royal at the heart of a racism scandal involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the translated version, said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the first name was “very specific”, while the second one was “a little bit vague”.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 21:30

Taylor Swift was among a host of A-list stars who turned down the chance to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert, according to royal commentator Omid Scobie.

These “shrug-offs”, the royal reporter suggested, might be an indicator that Charles is not as popular as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, citing the star-studded line-up at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a withering account of the tensions within the House of Windsor, which reportedly remains divided following ruptures caused by the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes resignation from the royal family, Scobie told The Independent: “I don’t think that this is the end of the monarchy, but I do think we’ve reached a pivotal moment where it’s perhaps the end of the monarchy as we know it.”

Wednesday 29 November 2023 20:30

No sooner had controversial royal reporter Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame hit stands in Netherlands, its publishers announced the translated version was being recalled and pulped over an explosive publishing error.

The publishing house, Xander Uitgevers announced on Tuesday that it’s “temporarily withdrawing” the book after “an error occurred in the Dutch translation” that is currently being rectified.

Scobie, 42, also cited a “translation error” while denying claims he had named the “royal racist” who allegedly inquired about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s firstborn in his book, which has been criticised as a biased takedown of the British monarchy.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 19:30

A Dutch translation of a book written by a reported confidant of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reignited a racism row about the royal family.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that it was not one but two members of The Firm who had made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour.

A version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an additional paragraph to the English text that named a senior royal accused of making the racially insensitive remark.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 18:30

The two names came to light in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ Winfrey interview, according to Endgame.

In his book, Mr Scobie says of Charles’s correspondence with his daughter-in-law: “The King, said sources, wanted his response to make clear to Meghan that he felt there was no ill will or casual prejudice present when the two people had spoken about his future grandson.”

Speaking to Dutch TV, the writer said: “The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, but if there have been any translation errors I am sure the publisher has got it under control.

“For me, I edited and wrote the English version; there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 17:30

In their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Sussexes alleged an unidentified member of the monarchy - but not Queen Elizabeth II or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh - had raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Mr Scobie states in his book that two people, not one as Meghan said, made the comment about Archie, widely interpreted as a racist remark.

Before publication of Endgame there had been widespread speculation about the identity of the royal but now two individuals will be associated with the comment.

The book’s publisher said in a statement on its website: “Xander Uitgevers is temporarily withdrawing the book Final Battle by Omid Scobie from sale. An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being corrected.”

Meghan’s claim in 2021 led to a difficult period for the royal family, with the Prince of Wales having to defend the monarchy against accusations of racism, saying: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Harry denied the comment about his son was racist during an interview to promote his memoir Spare earlier this year.

When asked by his friend and broadcaster Tom Bradby “wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?” the duke replied “no I wouldn’t”.

Two members of royal family alleged to have raised “concerns” about skin colour of Sussex’s sons

Wednesday 29 November 2023 16:59

Two members of the royal family alleged to have raised “concerns” about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ son have been named in a new book.

The Dutch version of Endgame by Omid Scobie was pulled from shelves on Tuesday, the day of publication, after early reviewers spotted it mentioned an individual who was said to have questioned Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

Now the name of a second member of the monarchy, alleged to have made the same comment, has been found in the pages of the Dutch edition, titled Final Battle, according to social media.

The version being sold in English-speaking countries does not name the two people, with Mr Scobie stating: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

But the names are widely featured and discussed on social media and are likely to circulate further in the coming days.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 15:58

Before publication of Endgame there had been widespread speculation about the identity of the royal but now two individuals will be associated with the comment.

The two names came to light in letters exchanged between Meghan and Charles in the aftermath of the Sussexes’ Winfrey interview, according to Endgame.

In his book, Mr Scobie says of Charles’s correspondence with his daughter-in-law: “The King, said sources, wanted his response to make clear to Meghan that he felt there was no ill will or casual prejudice present when the two people had spoken about his future grandson.”

Speaking to Dutch TV, the writer said: “The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, but if there have been any translation errors I am sure the publisher has got it under control.

“For me, I edited and wrote the English version; there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

Wednesday 29 November 2023 15:00

No sooner had controversial royal reporter Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame hit stands in Netherlands, its publishers announced the translated version was being recalled and pulped over an explosive publishing error.

The publishing house, Xander Uitgevers announced on Tuesday that it’s “temporarily withdrawing” the book after “an error occurred in the Dutch translation” that is currently being rectified.

In Endgame, Scobie explores the new king’s relationship with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and examines why the Princess of Wales is perfect in the mould of Britain’s future queen.

Here are some of the biggest alleged revelations from Endgame:

Wednesday 29 November 2023 14:35

Meghan has spent time keeping “her head down” to focus on building her “own business”, according to Endgame.

Scobie wrote: “…a source said Meghan is building ‘something more accessible…something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family’.”

Harry appears to have come to terms with his fractious relationship with his brother and father, according to Scobie: “As Harry later explained to a friend, ‘I’m ready to move on past it. Whether we get an apology or accountability, who knows? Who really cares at this point?’”

Wednesday 29 November 2023 14:15

Last May, Charles deputised for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during the state opening of Parliament where he read the Queen’s Speech, the outline of Government business for the next session.

But the book claims: “Boris Johnson didn’t send over the speech until the very last minute, so an irritated Charles wasn’t given ample time to practice reading it. (‘Johnson has done everything he can to become the most unpopular prime minister the Windsors have ever known,’ an aide said with a laugh.)”

The then-prince Charles deputised for the Queen in the state opening of parliament in 2022 (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wednesday 29 November 2023 13:50

If there was ever any chance of the royal family being reunited around the Christmas tree at Sandringham this year, it’s been blown out of the water by Omid Scobie, the journalist frequently accused of being the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “mouthpiece”.

His latest book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, has reportedly caused fresh havoc in royal ranks with claims Prince William “prioritised his loyalty to the monarchy over his brother”, actively leaking information about Meghan and Harry in order to undermine them.

William’s “friends” have decried the claim as “outrageous”, but Scobie is sticking to his guns, insisting the Prince of Wales is “increasingly comfortable with the Palace’s dirty tricks and the courtiers who dream them up”.

Read the full article with Omid Scobie by Julia Llewellyn Smith here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 13:25

Queen Camilla thanked Piers Morgan for “defending the Firm” after the Duchess of Sussex exposed royal family divisions, according to an explosive new book.

Endgame, written by royal reporter Omid Scobie claims the Queen was grateful towards the Talk TV presenter for his high-profile comments on the Duchess.

In an excerpt from the book, Scobie discusses the difficulties Meghan faced after she admitted she had “suicidal ideation during her time as a working royal”.

Read the full story here

Latest statement from publisher pushes book date to December

Wednesday 29 November 2023 13:09

In their latest statement, the publisher said: “The rectified edition of Eindstrijd by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday 8 December.

“Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition.”

The copies of Endgame were dramatically pulled from the shelves last night after appearing to name a member of the royal family who allegedly made a racist remark regarding the skin colour of the Sussexes’ son Archie.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 12:52

The Prince of Wales is competing with his father King Charles for control of the royal family, author Omid Scobie has claimed in his new, no-holds-barred book.

In Endgame, William is portrayed as a cold, ambitious, hot-tempered prince, impatiently awaiting his turn on the throne.

Citing conversations and interviews with palace insiders, he suggests that William is snapping at Charles’s heels, determined to bring the royal family into the 21st century by ripping up the institution’s centuries-old rulebook and doing things “the Cambridge way”.

“He’s not giving his father the same space Charles did with the Queen,” Scobie writes. “There’s no time for that.”

Read the full article here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 12:30

A Dutch translation of a book written by a reported confidant of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reignited a racism row about the royal family.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that it was not one but two members of The Firm who had made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour.

A version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an additional paragraph to the English text that named a senior royal accused of making the racially insensitive remark.

Read the full article from Joe Middleton here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 12:15

The Princess of Wales has taken elocution lessons and now sounds more posh than her husband, a new book claims.

In his book, Scobie calls Kate an “institutional dream come true”, writing that she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen.

He writes that the princess received “several rounds of elocution lessons” and claims that have now made her sound “posher” than Prince William.

Read more here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 12:00

Omid Scobie has spoken out about receiving abuse for his coverage of the royal family.

The journalist and commentator is one of the UK’s most prominent voices regarding the royal family, with a particular special interest in the lives and perspectives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I’m very aware that I’m quite disliked in Britain. The way anything about me is said is as if I’m just the absolute worst person,” he explained to the Sunday Times.

Read the full article here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:45

Taylor Swift was among a host of A-list stars who turned down the chance to perform at King Charles’s coronation concert, according to royal commentator Omid Scobie.

These “shrug-offs”, the royal reporter suggested, might be an indicator that Charles is not as popular as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, citing the star-studded line-up at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In a withering account of the tensions within the House of Windsor, which reportedly remains divided following ruptures caused by the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes resignation from the royal family, Scobie told The Independent: “I don’t think that this is the end of the monarchy, but I do think we’ve reached a pivotal moment where it’s perhaps the end of the monarchy as we know it.”

Read the full article here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:15

Omid Scobie has suggested the Duchess of Sussex could become the new Martha Stewart amid ongoing speculation about her career since resigning from the royal family three years ago.

In a new interview with The Independent, the 42-year-old journalist claimed Meghan might embark on a career like Stewart’s in the wake of her and Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family.

He said that while Meghan is unlikely to revive her lifestyle blogThe Tig, she’s focussed on building “something more accessible, something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family” instead.

Read the full interview with Omid Scobie here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:05

During Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, the Duchess of Sussex claimed there were speculation about the skin colour of her and Prince Harry’s son, Archie.

“In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” she told Winfrey.

The couple declined to name the member of the Royal Family raising this issue, while Scobie claims in the English edition of his book that there had been two people involved.

He explains that, while he was aware of their identities, “laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the claim during an interview with Oprah Winfrey (Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:55

Two royal family members appear to have been named as the “royal racists” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, it was claimed today.

The translated version was dramatically pulled from shelves last night after naming the senior royal at the heart of a racism scandal involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the translated version, said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the first name was ‘very specific’, while the second one was ‘a little bit vague’.

Read the full article here

Publisher says error occurred in Dutch translation

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:52

Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch translated version Endgame, said on Tuesday it was “temporarily withdrawing” it from bookshops in the country.

It added in a statement on its website: “An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified.”

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:44

If you are in mourning as The Crown ends and wonder where to get your next fix of royal drama, Omid Scobie, the bestselling author of Finding Freedom, may have made your Christmas.

In his new book, Endgame, which chronicles a dysfunctional monarchy limping along, Scobie is here to dish up some fresh new riveting claims, including that King Charles III and Prince William are not as united as we might have believed, the Princess of Wales visibly shivers at the mere mention of Meghan’s name and (thanks to elocution lesson) now sounds posher than her husband – a prince who is cast as an irascible and controlling heir.

Scobie seals his reputation as a man on a mission: to expose a monarchy that, he believes, is rotting at its foundations.

Read The Independent’s full review of Scobie’s controversial book Endgame here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:39

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:36

The Princess of Wales is accused of being “cold” and ignoring the Duchess of Sussex’s “cries for help” in a controversial new book about the royal family.

Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, which was published on Tuesday, asserts that the future of the monarchy is “in a crisis” and it is in a “fight for survival”.

The King’s relationship with his son, the Prince of Wales, is examined with a “source” making a scathing comment about the heir to the throne’s opinion of his father.

The Princess of Wales is accused of ignoring Meghan Markle’s ‘cries for help’ (PA)

The source said: “William (doesn’t) think his father is competent enough, quite frankly. Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.”

In the book a “source” claims that Kate can be “cold if she doesn’t like someone” and the writer goes on to say: “This is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about.

“Advocating for mental health causes – the mental health of mothers, for that matter – but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with.”

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:32

The royal family is riven with ambition, suspicion and competition with the Prince and Princess of Wales at the heart of it all, according to an explosive new book about The Firm.

In Endgame, royal reporter and author Omid Scobie moves beyond Prince Harry to detail an alleged power struggle between King Charles and Prince William.

He explores the new king’s relationship with his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and examines why Kate is perfect in the mould of Britain’s future queen.

Read the full article from Maanya Sachdeva here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:25

Omid Scobie has denied naming the alleged “royal racist” in Endgame after an “error” in the Dutch version of his bombshell new book put a name to Meghan Markle’s allegations.

The royal reporter and author said that a “translation error” had led to a name featuring in the passage of the book, which had been shared with journalists in the Netherlands.

Appearing on Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, he said: “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control.

Read the full article here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 10:08

Welcome to our live coverage of the controversy around new royal book Endgame, which has been temporarily pulled from shelves in The Netherlands after reportedly naming a member of the royal family accused of making a racist remark.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 18:50

A Dutch translation of a book written by a reported confidant of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reignited a racism row about the royal family.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that it was not one but two members of The Firm who had made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour.

A version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an additional paragraph to the English text that named a senior royal accused of making the racially insensitive remark.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:37

The Princess of Wales has taken elocution lessons and now sounds more posh than her husband, a new book claims.

In Endgame, Omid Scobie details Kate’s journey from student to future queen. In his book, Scobie calls Kate an “institutional dream come true”, writing that she has “successfully sublimated her authentic self, becoming an enigma to the public and perhaps even herself” in preparation for her future role as Queen.

He writes that the princess received “several rounds of elocution lessons” and claims that have now made her sound “posher” than Prince William.

Read the full article here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:29

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed their lucrative, yet ultimately ill-fated, Spotify deal because they “needed serious money” after quitting the royal family, royal reporter Omid Scobie has claimed.

In a new interview with The Independent, Scobie, 42, said the Sussexes’ went on a deal-signing spree, including inking agreements with Spotify and Netflix, as a way to ease the tremendous “financial pressure” they were under after relocating to the United States in 2020.

He added that this pressure was reportedly exerted by the royal family in response to Prince Harry’s repeated claims that his brother, Prince William’s communications team was leaking stories about him and Meghan to a British tabloid while they were living in the UK.

Read the full article here

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:26

Two royal family members appear to have been named as the “royal racists” in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame, it was claimed today.

Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers, who has read the translated version, said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the first name was “very specific”, while the second one was “a little bit vague”.

Evers also told co-host Richard Madeley that he didn’t believe the names were included due to “translation errors”, as Scobie previously suggested, adding “something has been erased” in the Dutch version.

“I can’t believe that it was a translation error,” he explained. “We saw some passages were missing in the English version. Like five sentences between the first and third part that wasn’t in the English version. So something has been erased during the work that has been done for the book.

He added, was that the names were in Scobie’s original manuscript but “legal agents” advised against them being included in Endgame.

Wednesday 29 November 2023 11:22

Omid Scobie has spoken out about receiving abuse for his coverage of the royal family.

The journalist and commentator is one of the UK’s most prominent voices regarding the royal family, with a particular special interest in the lives and perspectives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“I’m very aware that I’m quite disliked in Britain. The way anything about me is said is as if I’m just the absolute worst person,” he explained to the Sunday Times .

Read the full article here

