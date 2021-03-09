Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain amid claims Meghan, Duchess of Sussex complained to ITV

Piers Morgan - Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Piers Morgan sensationally stepped down from Good Morning Britain amid claims the Duchess of Sussex submitted a formal complaint to ITV about him.

The outspoken presenter left the show on Tuesday after earlier storming off set following a row about his coverage of Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

An ITV spokesman refused to deny suggestions that the pregnant royal, 39, had submitted a formal complaint about the former Mirror editor after he told viewers on Monday he “didn’t believe a word” of what she told the US chat show host.

In her two-hour interview with Prince Harry, Meghan claimed she was nearly driven to suicide by life in the Royal family.

Mr Morgan responded on the breakfast TV show he hosts with Susanna Reid by saying: “I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

His dismissal of the Duchess’s claim that she “didn’t want to be alive any more” at the lowest point of her royal life was at odds with ITV’s mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking.

Ofcom launched an investigation following more than 41,000 complaints about the remarks after mental health charity Mind said it was "disappointed" by his comments.

It is understood ITV bosses asked Mr Morgan to apologise to the Duchess on Tuesday's show but he refused. The broadcaster bought the rights to the Oprah interview for a rumoured £1 million and its news anchor Tom Bradby also secured an interview with the couple during their Africa tour in October 2019.

The broadcaster suggested he had no regrets about the move on Tuesday night, tweeting: "Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He'd have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut".

Mr Morgan also has a contract to write for the MailOnline and Mail on Sunday, the newspaper sued by Meghan after it published a letter she wrote to her father Thomas Markle Snr.

The Duchess’s spokespeople declined to comment.

A GMB source said: “Staff were very upset after Monday’s show and I don’t think senior management could ignore that.”

Mr Morgan, 55, walked out of the studio live on air, seen below, after Mr Beresford took him to task for attacking the couple.

Piers Morgan walking off the set of Good Morning Britain - ITV

"I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off,” he said.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

On his return, Mr Morgan said: “What we need to do, Alex, is talk to each other in a civilised manner, given we work on the same show, on the same team.

“You launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn’t one of the best ways to go about it.”

ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall subsequently said the row was not "manufactured".

Dame Carolyn added ITV managing director of media and entertainment Kevin Lygo had been in discussion with Mr Morgan in recent days regarding his coverage of the Harry and Meghan interview.

Insisting GMB was a "balanced show", she added: "ITV has many voices and we try and represent many voices every day. It's not about one opinion."

Controversy has been the former newspaper editor’s stock-in-trade since he joined the breakfast show in 2015.

His scoops at ITV included several interviews with Donald Trump.