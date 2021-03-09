Piers Morgan quits British TV program after Meghan comments

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. British talk show host Piers Morgan has quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday, March 9, 2021 that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, file)
SYLVIA HUI
·2 min read
LONDON (AP) — British television host Piers Morgan on Tuesday quit the “Good Morning Britain” program after making contentious comments about Meghan following her bombshell interview about the royal family.

The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday that it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints over Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan's departure was announced shortly after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying allegations of racism made by Prince Harry and Meghan during an interview with Oprah Winfrey were “concerning."

In the interview, which aired in the U.S. on Sunday night and then in the U.K. on Monday evening, Meghan spoke about how she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” as she struggled to fit in with the monarchy. She also alleged that she faced racist attitudes from Buckingham Palace and British media, and that her requests for help with her mental health were rejected.

Morgan, 55, said Monday on “Good Morning Britain” during a discussion about Meghan's revelations that "I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says.

“I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report," he said, adding the duchess had sparked an “onslaught” against the royal family.

That drew criticism from many, including the mental health charity Mind, which said it was disappointed and concerned by Morgan’s comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about having suicidal thoughts.

“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy," the charity said.

In Tuesday's episode, Morgan addressed his own comments the day before, stressing that he believed mental illness and suicide are topics that should be “taken extremely seriously.” But he maintained he had “serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what (Meghan) said.”

He then stormed off the set of the program as weather presenter Alex Beresford was criticizing his attitude toward Meghan. As Morgan walked away, he said “I'm done.”

ITV, which produces “Good Morning Britain,” said Tuesday: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ‘Good Morning Britain.’ ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Morgan was a former judge on “America's Got Talent,” and in 2011 he replaced Larry King's primetime slot on CNN with his own talk show, which was canceled in 2014 after poor ratings. A former tabloid newspaper editor, he joined “Good Morning Britain” in 2015.

