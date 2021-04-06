Piers Morgan says he has 'universal support' of public over Meghan interview comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph reporters
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Piers Morgan said people either agree with his comments on Meghan or defended his right to free speech - PA
Piers Morgan said people either agree with his comments on Meghan or defended his right to free speech - PA

Piers Morgan accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of "complete hypocrisy" over their interview with Oprah Winfrey and said he has the "universal support" of the British public.

Morgan left his job on Good Morning Britain last month after saying he did not believe what Meghan had told Winfrey.

The duchess said she was ignored when raising concerns about her mental health and that a racist comment had been made before the birth of her son, Archie.

In his first TV interview since he departed Good Morning Britain, Morgan spoke to US conservative news personality Tucker Carlson and stood by his comments, accusing the couple of the "most extraordinarily disingenuous smear, hit job" on the royal family.

And he said he has the backing of the public. Morgan said: "Old, young, black, white, it didn't matter. They've been coming up to me in their droves all day every day."

Morgan said people either agree with his comments on Meghan or defended his right to free speech.

"The British people have seen through this," he told the Tucker Carlson Today programme on the Fox Nation streaming service.

Morgan said he has had a "lot" of job offers since leaving Good Morning Britain and explored the circumstances surrounding his departure.

He briefly walked off the set after a confrontation with weather presenter Alex Beresford.

Morgan described his former colleague as "the stand-in weather guy who does the weather occasionally".

He added: "He's not a journalist. But he's somebody I've helped with his career a number of times when he's asked me to."

Weather presenter Alex Beresford was very critical of Piers Morgan&#39;s comments
Weather presenter Alex Beresford was very critical of Piers Morgan's comments

Morgan accused Beresford of a "premeditated attack... on a personal level".

He said he should not have walked off the set. And Morgan addressed his former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid's on-air statement regarding his departure.

He said he "didn't particularly like it", but suggested she was "in the grip of fear".

Morgan added: "I honestly think she was in the grip of fear. I think she was fearful that if she went too far in saying nice things about me, the same thing might happen to her, that there would be a huge Twitter pile on."

In his interview with Carlson, which lasted for more than an hour, Morgan described Meghan, who rose to fame starring in TV drama Suits, as the "delusional duchess who is on the make".

Criticising the couple for their commercial deals with the likes of Spotify and Netflix, Morgan said, "they're not making all this money through talent - Meghan was an OK actress on a show not many people watched".

And of Harry, Morgan praised his work in the Armed Forces, before adding: "What's happened to that guy? That he's turned into this whiny brat in his mid-30s complaining his dad isn't still financing everything he does."

Asked by Carlson what the future holds for the duke, 36, and duchess, 39, Morgan said: "She has a track record of ditching everyone and everything when they cease to be of use to her so my advice to Harry is make sure you remain of use.

"And his primary use, it seems to me, is he has a royal title and she has been ruthlessly exploiting that title to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars."

He accused the couple of telling "so many ridiculous whoppers" in their March interview with Winfrey and dismissed claims he was racist for not believing them.

He said the interview was "tacky, tasteless, disingenuous, and I'm afraid, I believe, in some cases, downright lying on a global scale".

And Morgan used his appearance on Carlson's show to rail against what he described as the "woke mob" and urged the public to "stand up and say 'no"'.

He pointed to Sharon Osbourne's recent departure from a US chat show as an example of so-called cancel culture.

Osbourne left The Talk after defending Morgan against allegations of racism over his comments on Meghan.

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan continues to rip Meghan Markle: 'I was under attack from Miss Markle'

    Piers Morgan appeared on Tucker Carlson’s new online show, Tucker Carlson Today, on Monday for his first interview since his reaction to Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey led to him losing his job on Good Morning Britain. Morgan was incredulous following the interview in which the Duchess of Sussex alleged racism within the royal family, and claimed she was denied help when she was dealing with suicidal thoughts, among other claims. Markle, along with tens of thousands of others, filed a complaint against Morgan with British regulators following his verbal attacks on the Duchess. Markle also reached out personally to the head of ITV, the network on which Good Morning Britain airs. Everything came to a head when Morgan was confronted by one of his colleagues, and walked off the set. Later that day he lost his job on the show. “I don’t believe Meghan Markle. Now what I didn’t know, and what was a fascinating thing to discover after I left, was that Meghan Markle, between the Monday and Tuesday, had made a personal complaint to the boss of ITV,” Morgan said, later adding, “So I was under attack from Miss Markle, both directly to my boss and to the government regulatory body, under attack to basically conform to her version of events. I had to believe her, and if I didn't, I was a callous racist and I should be condemned and ultimately as it turned out later that day, lose my job. And I think that's a pretty perilous slope.” Remaining adamant in his claims that Markle made up much of what she spoke about in the interview with Winfrey, Morgan went so far as to compare her to former President Donald Trump. “This is the kind of defense — the kind of thing we would hear liberals attack Donald Trump for, for reinventing facts, for creating his own truth,” Morgan said. “But when Meghan Markle does it, the same liberals that attacked Donald Trump cheer and applaud her saying, ‘This is her truth, and it must be believed. And if you don’t believe it, you’re a racist.’ Well I’m sorry, I’m not a racist, I just don’t believe her.”

  • Piers Morgan claims Diana would be 'horrified' by Harry's rift with Royal Family

    The TV presenter claims Princess Diana would be horrified by the rift between Prince Harry and his brother William.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Princess Eugenie Shared a Sweet New Family Photo with Baby August

    Just some royal cuteness to start your day.

  • George Floyd death leads states to require cops to intervene

    When a police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd in Minneapolis, other officers at the scene didn't intervene, even while Floyd said he couldn't breathe and stopped moving. Since Floyd's death, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey have passed laws requiring police to intervene when they see a fellow officer engaged in misconduct, said Katie Ryan of Campaign Zero, a group which encourages reforms to reduce police violence. “The one essential component is that, in real time, a fellow officer has to intervene when witnessing another officer of any rank using excessive force,” Ryan said.

  • Democratic Colorado lawmakers push for police accountability amid Chauvin trial

    Nearly a year after protests over the death of George Floyd and renewed attention to the 2019 killing of Elijah McClain, Democratic state lawmakers are taking steps to prevent both tragedies from happening again.The state of play: Their two new bills come amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The trial "has further highlighted the impact of state-sanctioned violence by law enforcement on communities," said Apryl Alexander, a psychology professor at the University of Denver and Black Lives Matter 5280 activist.House Bill 1250, sponsored by two Denver lawmakers, builds upon Colorado’s police accountability bill passed in June that curtailed officers’ ability to use deadly force. It would:Limit law enforcement's ability to use deadly force only as a "last resort" after all other deescalation strategies have been exhausted. Eliminate qualified immunity for the Colorado State Patrol. Require body cameras be worn when officers perform welfare checks.House Bill 1251 responds directly to the McClain case and calls for guardrails for the use of ketamine outside of hospital settings. The McClain incident showed ketamine was "used oftentimes in a reckless manner," Denise Maes, ACLU of Colorado’s public policy director, told Axios. The other side: The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police opposes the legislation, seeing it as excessive, the Colorado Sun reports. The opposition extends to some Colorado Republican lawmakers. State Sen. John Cooke (R-Greeley), a former sheriff in Weld County, called House Bill 1250 a "trap for law enforcement," per the Sun. The big picture: Activists want justice in Minneapolis and Colorado, but they aren’t confident it will come."We still fear that this cycle of intergenerational trauma due to state-sanctioned violence will continue," Alexander said. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chrissy Teigen on Starting a Robe Revolution: 'I've Always Been Naked, in a Towel or in a Robe!'

    The Cravings author and mom of two says she's always been "a robe nut"

  • Not Just Firing: Marvin Scott's Family Wants Criminal Charges Against Texas Cops After 26-Year-Old's Death in Custody

    Another Black family is mourning a loved one and calling on the justice system to hold police officers criminally accountable.

  • The Latest: Montana governor tests positive for COVID-19

    Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after receiving his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Gianforte plans to isolate for 10 days on the advice of his doctor and public health guidance. Gianforte received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Thursday.

  • Prince Harry & Prince William’s Scheduled Unveiling of Princess Diana Statue May Not Happen After All

    The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry isn’t easy to navigate because there are so many hurt feelings. They each have their point of view and there is very little middle ground to bring them together. The public perception has always been that they will find a way to come together to honor their […]

  • New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

    Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square. "This attack would not have happened if he was not released," said Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, standing in front of the courthouse, where demonstrators raised signs to "speak up against Asian hate" and to support the police.

  • San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

    The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to purge 44 schools of names it said were linked to racism, sexism or other injustices, a turnaround aimed at avoiding costly litigation and toning down outrage at what critics denounced as ill-timed activism. Just over two months ago, the city's elected Board of Education voted to strip schools of the names of historic figures including Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Robert Louis Stevenson. A school named for longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein is on the list as well.

  • Child calls 911 after four, including parents, killed in apparent murder-suicide, NYPD says

    The 9-year-old girl, who is the daughter of the gunman and one of the slain women, was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

  • Marlo Hampton and Her Nephews Had a Stylish Easter in Coordinated Lilac Looks

    Marlo Hampton doesn’t let a holiday pass by without a proper fashion slay. On April 4, The Real Housewives of Atlanta friend celebrated Easter in a colorful, designer-filled ensemble, and her nephews joined her in coordinated looks. Marlo gave off "Lilac Barbie" vibes in an eye-catching purple Cochady bodysuit, which she paired with Versace baroque mosaic pants and jeweled sandals. The glam "munty" completed her ensemble with a next-level jeweled butterfly ear cuff and a butterfly-themed manicure. Her long black strands were styled into a half updo, and she donned soft, pink-themed makeup. Meanwhile, her nephews, Michael and William, matched their auntie's fly in lavender sweaters and pastel-tone pants. That same day, Marlo and her nephews also celebrated their two-year anniversary of living together as a family and commemorated Marlo's late brother's birthday. Photo: Marlo Hampton/Instagram View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R L O H A M P T O N (@marlohampton) Since moving in with Marlo, Michael and William have shared several fabulous style moments with their aunt. Remember their incredible Black Nutcracker-themed holiday slay? Or what about the time they celebrated Juneteenth "the Marlo way" in traditional African prints? These young men are stuntin' like their auntie. Want more RHOA? New episodes air Sundays at 8/7c or catch up through the Bravo app.

  • Meghan Markle was told she could continue acting, says Diana's biographer Andrew Morton

    Prince Harry previously said Meghan was told she might have to keep acting because of a lack of money.

  • See Inside Porsha Williams' Adorable Easter with Dennis McKinley and Pilar Jhena

    It looks like the Easter Bunny made his way to Atlanta! Porsha Williams shared a glimpse at the holiday she recently spent with Dennis McKinley and their daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, and it looks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta family had lots of fun together. In an April 5 Instagram post, Porsha shared a series of photos of PJ’s Easter activities. The adorable two-year-old was dressed in a Minnie Mouse-inspired outfit, which included a red tutu with white polka dots, a black top that proudly displayed how old she is, and her hair styled in two gold sequin bows. Together with her parents, Pilar decorated all kinds of festive eggs with art supplies. (Although, it looks like some of the bejeweled stickers she was using didn’t quite make it onto the eggs and instead were used to adorn Dennis and Porsha’s faces.) The fun didn’t stop there, though. Later, PJ’s grandmother gifted her with a basket full of festive goodies such as chocolate bunnies and eggs. RHOA friend Shamea Morton said it best when she chimed in in the comments of Porsha’s post to say “This is so precious.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) In another post, Porsha shared some videos of PJ exploring their gorgeous front yard as she hunted for eggs Dennis had hid around the property. “We love you so much!” the proud mom captioned the post, which even featured a behind-the-scenes video of PJ’s dad looking for creative places to leave the eggs. How sweet! View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) Want more RHOA? New episodes air Sundays at 8/7c or catch up through the Bravo app.

  • Kris Jenner Gave Stormi Webster and Her Cousins a Blowout Easter Sunday, Complete With Giant Easter Baskets

    Seriously, you have to see the size of these baskets.

  • Lena Dunham said Glenn Close once cut her out of a corset in the bathroom of a gala

    Lena Dunham was crying at a gala one year because of her heels, and Glenn Close told her to buy platform boots - something she has done for years.

  • Clear link between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

    There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. However, the EMA later said in a statement that its review of the vaccine was ongoing and it expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday. An AstraZeneca spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

  • Girl, 9, calls 911 to report triple-murder suicide

    The women were found inside a fourth floor apartment on Sutter Avenue, where a nine-year-old girl called 911 at around 11:20 p.m. Monday.