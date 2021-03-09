Piers Morgan storms off Good Morning Britain after cohost suggests he's obsessed with Meghan Markle

Peter Weber
·2 min read
On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan thrashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their damaging revelations about Britain's royal family in Sunday night's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, repeatedly saying he does not believe them — especially Markle — and clashing with cohost Susanna Reid, then guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Trisha Goddard, both of whom are Black.

On Tuesday's show, after starting with iffy comments about another cohost's short skirt, Morgan resumed his critique of Markle and her husband — and then walked out when a fourth cohost, Alex Beresford, called him out on it.

"I understand you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this program, a number of times," Beresford told Morgan. "And I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or you had one and she cut you off," he added, apparently referring to a series of dates Morgan and Markle went on in 2015, right when she met Harry. "Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?" Beresford needled. "I don't think she has, and yet you continue to trash her."

After Morgan walked off, Beresford criticizes his "diabolical behavior," adding: "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen — 6:30 to 7:00 yesterday was incredibly hard to watch." Morgan came back on air a short time later, Deadline reports, and advised Beresford that they need to "talk to each other in a civilized manner given we work on the same show on the same team," and "launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn't one of the best ways to go about it." Watch their subsequent, remarkably personal conversation about race, royalty, and Meghan Markle below.

