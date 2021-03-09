Piers Morgan quits after storming off set due to Meghan comments

Jared Alexander
·5 min read
‘She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to,’ his ‘Good Morning Britain’ co-host, Alex Beresford, told Morgan of the duchess.

This morning on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan stormed off the set after a Black co-host said Meghan Markle was “entitled” to cut the host off.

Morgan is one of the loudest critics of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Every day it seems, the Good Morning Britain host is relentless in his coverage of the royal couple, often degrading and critiquing Markle in particular. While many have been quick to point out that Morgan appears to have something against the Duchess, it seems other GMB personalities feel the same way.

Piers Morgan is shown attending the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA LA)
On this morning’s show, a Black co-host called him Morgan out on his behavior towards her, which led to him storming off from the set.

Alex Beresford seemed to be speaking for a lot of people.

In the clip, Beresford explained to Morgan that what Prince William and Prince Harry face are not the same.

“I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing,” he said, “but do you know what? Siblings experience tragedy in their life, and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off, and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly, and that is clearly what has happened with Prince Harry in this situation … He walked behind his mother’s coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe. That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life, so I think that we all need to take a step back.”

Then, Beresford addressed Morgan directly.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made that so clear a number of times on this program,” he said. “A number of times. And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one, and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Oprah thegrio.com
In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Read More: Piers Morgan dragged by Black activist for Meghan Markle comments: ‘You are disgusting’

Before even letting Beresford finish his statement, Morgan then stormed off set, saying, “Okay, I’m done with this… sorry, I can’t do this.”

A shocked Beresford then continued to call out Morgan’s hypocritical behavior on the morning show, calling it “diabolical.” “I’m sorry,” he said, “but Piers spouts off on a regular basis, and we all have to sit there and listen.”

Morgan eventually returned, and the two continued their dialogue surrounding Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and the alleged racist actions of the royal family. While the pair was able to continue the conversation, Beresford still pressed Morgan and said, “I’m tired of finding a different way to explain not to you, but to so many people, on why what has been said is so wrong.”

Read More: FBI report finds white supremacists ‘seek affiliation’ with law enforcement

“I’ve walked into institutions as the only person of color and experienced covert and overt racism on so many occasions,” Beresford maintained, “and why the Meghan interview really resonates with me is because an ex-work colleague, not on this show, asked me if I was worried about the shade of cocoa that my son was going to come out. So I fully understand the hurt that is behind all of that.”

Below is full-clip of their conversation after Morgan stormed off.

After the moment went viral, it was announced that Morgan would be leaving the flagship show, ITV announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add,” the statement read.

Piers also faced criticism for downplaying Markle’s admission that she felt suicidal while pregnant with her child, Archie. He made disparaging remarks during the Monday broadcast.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” Morgan said on the show.

An official investigation has now been launched by U.K. media regulator Ofcom after 41,000 complaints were received, Variety reported.

“We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of ‘Good Morning Britain’ under our harm and offence rules,” an Ofcom spokesperson told Variety.

Stephanie Guerilus contributed to this report

