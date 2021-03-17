Piers Morgan's outburst about Meghan on Good Morning Britain is Ofcom's most complained about TV moment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
India McTaggart
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan's on-air comments about the Duchess of Sussex on ITV's Good Morning Britain has become Ofcom's most complained about moment in TV history.

The broadcasting watchdog has released figures that show more than 57,000 people, including the Duchess of Sussex herself, lodged a complaint following Morgan's comments about Meghan and her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The number of complaints now stands at 57,121, which surpasses the previously most-protested moment in TV history when 44,500 complaints were made regarding Jade Goodey and Danielle Lloyd's treatment of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty on Big Brother in 2007.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We can confirm that this issue has attracted the highest number of complaints since our reporting began."

The spokesperson added that the investigation into the issue is ongoing.

In response to Meghan's headline-making interview, Morgan said on-air: "I’m sorry, I don't believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me the weather report.

"The fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our Royal family I think is contemptible."

The TV presenter stood down after six years on Good Morning Britain following his remarks that he did not believe what the duchess had told Oprah, which included comments Meghan made about her mental health and having suicidal thoughts.

Morgan, well-known for being outspoken, had stormed off set following an on-air row about his coverage of the interview with GMB weatherman Alex Beresford, who criticised Morgan for "continuing to trash" the duchess.

Following Morgan's departure from the show, the broadcaster said in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Amid the controversy, ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall publicly rejected Morgan's on-air claims and said she "completely believed what [the duchess] says", adding that ITV is "totally committed to" mental health.

Mental health charity Mind, which is a partner with ITV on its Britain Get Talking campaign, also criticised Morgan, saying it was "disappointed" by the presenter's comments.

Since leaving, Morgan has stood by the comments he made and has resisted growing public sentiment for him to return to the show, after petitions calling for him to be reinstated reached a combined total of almost 200,000 signatures.

In response to the petitions, Morgan posted on Twitter:

In the first GMB show following his departure, Morgan's co-host Susanna Reid addressed his departure and described him as "without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster" with "many critics" and "many fans".

Aside from being on the receiving end of the most complaints to Ofcom in TV history, Morgan celebrated a victory over BBC Breakfast during his final day on GMB.

"I had one goal when I joined GMB - beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings," he wrote.

"On my last day, we did it. That was down to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

"They don't all agree with me, some don't even like me, but we were a team ... and we won. Thanks guys. I'll miss you."

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan’s GMB rant about Meghan and Harry is now most complained about TV ever

    Piers Morgan's rant about Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview has received the most Ofcom complaints ever.

  • CBS says 'The Talk' staying off air after racism talk

    CBS says its daytime show “The Talk” will stay on hiatus for another week after a discussion about racism involving co-host Sharon Osbourne went off the rails last week. Osbourne reacted angrily last week during a discussion about British television personality Piers Morgan, who she describes as a friend. Morgan left the “Good Morning Britain” show after he said he didn't believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, when she said in an interview that she had considered suicide when unhappy with her life in Britain's royal family.

  • Piers Morgan Scoffs at Record-Breaking Meghan Markle Complaints: ‘Vast Majority of Britons Are Right Behind Me’

    Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan’s remarks about Meghan Markle is the new record holder for most complaints made to U.K. media regulator Ofcom, but the British personality is unperturbed. “Only 57,000? I’ve had more people than that come up & congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are […]

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Head Writer Says Show Will Set Up Future Marvel Projects

    Ahead of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' dropping on Disney+ this week, the shows' head writer teased that it will set up future MCU projects.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Updated Their Joint Logo

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fullycommitted to leading lives of public service.Now based in the United States, they areforging ahead with their new nonprofit,the Archewell Foundation.They have officially replaced their royalcrest, which featured an intertwined "M"and "H," with their Archewell logo.The new monogram features an A and W witha stylized design inside of a black oval.The Duchess of Sussexhighlighted this updatein a letter she wroteto a British school inhonor of InternationalWomen's Day.Royal monograms are currently only usedby senior members of the royal family

  • Network Evening News Viewership Drops From Levels At Start Of Pandemic Shutdowns

    A year after the start of the Covid-19 shutdowns, network evening news viewership fell to levels resembling pre-pandemic habits. Viewership for World News Tonight with David Muir, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell was down for the week of March 8 compared to the same period a year […]

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Vivica A. Fox accepts Kenya Moore’s apology, ending years-long feud

    On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ the actress accepted Moore’s apology for her behavior when the two competed on ‘The Celebrity Apprentice.’ After a years-long feud between the movie star and the reality TV star, Vivica A. Fox has finally accepted Kenya Moore‘s apology. Back in 2014, the two women were cast on the NBC reality series, The Celebrity Apprentice.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Are All Smiles in Sweet St. Patrick's Day Video

    On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made a cameo in a video released by the Irish Foreign Ministry. In the clip, the two are all smiles and rocking green ensembles as they wish the world a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day. And while the couple appears to be happy in the clip, behind the scenes there is turmoil in the royal family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Appear to Have Dropped Royal Monogram

    Their royal split is now stationary official.

  • Prince Philip has left the hospital 4 weeks after being admitted as a 'precautionary measure'

    The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Prince Harry Has Spoken With Prince Charles and Prince William Since Explosive Oprah Interview

    On Tuesday’ ‘CBS This Morning,’ anchor Gayle King said she has spoken to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Gayle revealed that Harry said he has spoken to his dad, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, though the conversations were ‘not productive.’

  • Man who spent years in prison sues over withheld evidence

    Donald Outlaw had already spent 15 years in prison for murder when he found out the man he was convicted of killing had told police with his dying breath that someone else named “Shank” had shot him. Outlaw filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Philadelphia and the two detectives who investigated the killing of Jamal Kelly in 2000. Outlaw's attorneys allege the city and its police department turned a blind eye to unconstitutional practices by homicide detectives — withholding evidence that indicated someone else's guilt and intimidating and paying witnesses to provide false statements — that hampered Outlaw's ability to get a fair trial and violated his civil and constitutional rights.

  • Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday: 'The Light of Our Lives'

    Rob Kardashian celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday

  • Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancé Amanda Pacheco Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name

    Wilmer Valderrama explained the meaningful inspiration behind his and fiancée Amanda Pacheco's daughter's name. Find out the moniker here!

  • Zendaya reflects on Giuliana Rancic’s derogatory dreadlocks comment

    In a new cover story for W Magazine, Zendaya reflects on the derogatory comments made about her faux dreadlocks by former Fashion Police co-host Giuliana Rancic at the 2015 Academy Awards. Zendaya, 24, took to Twitter and Instagram to slam the remarks, calling them “outrageously offensive.”

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • Baby Sea Turtles Released at Sunset in Nicaragua

    A large group of baby sea turtles was filmed being released at sunset on a beach in northern Nicaragua on Saturday, March 13.Sea Turtle Conservation of the Pacific, an organization based near Padre Ramos, shared the video of the newborn turtles making their way to the ocean.“Our work is powered by inspiring locals who are passionate about ensuring a future for turtles,” the organization wrote on its Patreon page.According to Sea Turtle Conservation of the Pacific, sea turtle eggs in Nicaragua are at risk to “the illegal food trade.” The group incubates turtle eggs in a hatchery, then releases the baby turtles to the ocean.“We patrol the beach at night to recover as many nests as we can,” they said. Credit: Sea Turtle Conservation of the Pacific via Storyful

  • Iconic Peeps are back after pandemic shutdown

    Just Born CEO Ross Born talks about the return of the beloved Easter candy after a nine-month shutdown.

  • Atlanta mayor: Asian spa shootings 'a crime against us all'

    President Joe Biden is expected to address the tragedy publicly on Wednesday.