Pierson due in court for plea hearing

Jan. 30—Leyla Grace Pierson who is charged in connection with the death of her 7-month-old son, Logan, is due in court at 10 a.m. Jan. 31 before 70th Court District Judge Denn Whalen for a change of plea hearing.

District Attorney Dusty Gallivan would not give specifics on the case saying he did not comment on pending cases.

Pierson and Kameron Gammage were arrested last July after dispatchers received a 911 call from the Brady Apartments on East 52nd Street about an unresponsive baby and found their 7-month-old son, Logan, dead, his head covered in bruises. An autopsy revealed the child had also been strangled.

Gammage, 24, pleaded guilty to murder and injury to a child before he was even arraigned on the charges and was sentenced to life in prison, plus 20 years, a May 23, 2023, Odessa American article said.

Pierson was originally arrested on the state felony charge of injury to a child, but the grand jury later indicted her on two counts of injury to a child, but increased them to a first-degree felony charge, which is punishable by five years to life in prison, the article said.

She was released from the Ector County jail Dec. 21 after posting surety bonds totaling $200,000, the article said.