Pierson man killed in collision with dump truck on Volusia County highway

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a man dead late Sunday night.

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday on Sate Road 44 near Cucumber Lane near Spruce Creek.

According to FHP, the driver of a 2022 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound above the posted speed limit in the outside lane of State Road 44, approaching Cucumber Lane.

Troopers say a dump trump was also traveling westbound on State Road 44, just ahead of the Corolla.



According to FHP, the driver of the Corolla failed to slow down for the dump truck and crashed into the back of it.

The Corolla driver, identified only as a 64-year-old man from Pierson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver was not injured and stayed at the scene to speak with crash investigators.

According to a report from FHP, both drivers wore their seatbelts.

No other details on the sequence of events leading up to the crash were released by FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

