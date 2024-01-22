Pierson man killed in crash with dump truck

A Pierson man driving above the speed limit died late Sunday night when he crashed into the back of a dump truck on State Road 44 near New Smyrna Beach, troopers said.

The 11:50 p.m. crash occurred on State Road 44 near Cucumber Lane.

The 64-year-old man was speeding west on S.R. 44 in his Toyota Corolla behind the dump truck and failed to slow down, striking the vehicle in the rear, troopers said.

He died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the dump truck, a 63-year-old resident of Ormond Beach, was not injured, troopers said.

The crash is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man killed in crash with dump truck