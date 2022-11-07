Pierz man in custody following Sartell shooting that left 1 person wounded Saturday

A Pierz man is suspected of shooting a man in Sartell late Saturday night.

According to the Sartell Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle at 11:04 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of a man who had been shot in the stomach. They were told someone had left in a car before officers arrived, and Waite Park Police, who assisted the Sartell Police Department, stopped the car and arrested 33-year-old Pierz resident Michael Joseph Onelove.

Onelove has been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol and endangerment of a child.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Onelove took his a handgun with him to pick up his partner's child from the child's father's house. The child and a juvenile relative got in Onelove's car, where Onelove's two children already were. Onelove took his gun with him to the front porch, and the man "physically removed" Onelove from his front porch. They both went back to Onelove's car, where Onelove fired the handgun into the man's stomach.

Onelove told police he shot the man because the man had pushed him up against the car. He drove away with the four children. When police pulled him over, Onelove admitted to drinking, the criminal complaint said.

The man who was shot had surgery at St. Cloud Hospital and as of Sunday was reported to be in stable condition, according to police.

The Sauk Rapids Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff's Office and St. Joseph Police Department also helped during the incident.

The Sartell Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call at 320-251-8186.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Man in Sartell stable after being shot Saturday; suspect in custody