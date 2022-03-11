Pies for $3.14: Here’s a list of all the Pi Day deals in Charlotte

March 14: We all know by now that Pi Day is otherwise known as the day of pie deals, and Charlotte-area restaurants are making no exception in 2022.

From pizza to dessert pies, eateries are turning 3/14 into a celebration.

Here are a few upcoming Pi Day specials:

Location: 8915 Christenbury Parkway, Concord, NC 28025

Neighborhood: Concord

Location: 401 Cox Road, Gastonia, NC 28054

Neighborhood: Gastonia





Location: 8948 J.M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Location: 1750 Camden Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Wilmore

Pi Day deal: $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza if you use the Blaze Pizza app on March 14. Note: Gluten-free, keto, cauliflower and high-rise crusts will include an upcharge.

Location: 16836 D, Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078

Neighborhood: Huntersville

Pi Day deal: On Sunday, March 13 from 12-5 p.m., all 4-inch pies are $3.14.

(Note: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is closed on Mondays).

Location: Online

Neighborhood: Nationwide

Pi Day deal: Want a key lime pie from Key West or a macadamia pie from Hawaii? Order a regional pie from the online shop on March 14 and get 30 percent off.

Location: 1414 S Tryon St Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Pi Day Deal: The new Barbalo Chicken pizza, featuring crispy chicken, mozzarella and garlic gorgonzola cream, will be $17. North Italia will donate a percentage of its proceeds from Barbalo Chicken pizza orders to organizations dedicated to fighting hunger in North Carolina. The deal begins on Pi Day, March 14, and goes through April 11.

At North Italia’s Charlotte location, the new Barbalo Chicken pizza will be available for $17 starting March 14.

Location: Online

Neighborhood: Charlotte

Pi Day Deal: Preorder your Pi Day Sampler Box with an assortment of four mini pies. Flavors featured are: Luna Pie, (marshmallow chocolate) Classic Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel and Buttermilk Vanilla. Pickups are available from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the South End Market (outdoors at Atherton Mill, 2000-2140 S. Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203) or the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market (1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte, NC 28217).