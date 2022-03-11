Pies for $3.14: Here’s a list of all the Pi Day deals in Charlotte
March 14: We all know by now that Pi Day is otherwise known as the day of pie deals, and Charlotte-area restaurants are making no exception in 2022.
From pizza to dessert pies, eateries are turning 3/14 into a celebration.
Here are a few upcoming Pi Day specials:
Blaze Pizza
Location: 8915 Christenbury Parkway, Concord, NC 28025
Neighborhood: Concord
Location: 401 Cox Road, Gastonia, NC 28054
Location: 8948 J.M Keynes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City
Location: 1750 Camden Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Wilmore
Pi Day deal: $3.14 build-your-own 11-inch pizza if you use the Blaze Pizza app on March 14. Note: Gluten-free, keto, cauliflower and high-rise crusts will include an upcharge.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Location: 16836 D, Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC 28078
Neighborhood: Huntersville
Pi Day deal: On Sunday, March 13 from 12-5 p.m., all 4-inch pies are $3.14.
(Note: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is closed on Mondays).
Goldbelly
Location: Online
Neighborhood: Nationwide
Pi Day deal: Want a key lime pie from Key West or a macadamia pie from Hawaii? Order a regional pie from the online shop on March 14 and get 30 percent off.
North Italia
Location: 1414 S Tryon St Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
Pi Day Deal: The new Barbalo Chicken pizza, featuring crispy chicken, mozzarella and garlic gorgonzola cream, will be $17. North Italia will donate a percentage of its proceeds from Barbalo Chicken pizza orders to organizations dedicated to fighting hunger in North Carolina. The deal begins on Pi Day, March 14, and goes through April 11.
Thoughtful Baking Co.
Location: Online
Neighborhood: Charlotte
Pi Day Deal: Preorder your Pi Day Sampler Box with an assortment of four mini pies. Flavors featured are: Luna Pie, (marshmallow chocolate) Classic Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel and Buttermilk Vanilla. Pickups are available from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the South End Market (outdoors at Atherton Mill, 2000-2140 S. Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28203) or the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market (1801 Yorkmont Road, Charlotte, NC 28217).