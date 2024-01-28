PIESAC's recommendation would position Pueblo as a leader in innovation and clean energy

Today, the value proposition of a degree in higher education is under tremendous scrutiny, e.g., the cost of attendance vs. return on investment vs. debt accumulation, uneven career preparation, racial inequalities, and other factors. Yet we recognize that an educated community lends itself to economic stability and global competitiveness, not to mention a healthier environment and a safe place to work and raise a family. This was the framework that guided my thought process as I participated on the Pueblo Innovative Energy Special Advisory Committee (PIESAC) over the past 10 months.

In spring 2023, a press release from Xcel Energy announced that “a diverse group of Pueblo community members were being convened to evaluate and recommend future clean energy generation strategies that will be needed to replace the existing coal units at Comanche Generation Station.” I was privileged to work with this group and found the charge to be significant and complex. We were challenged to consider a plethora of alternative clean energy resources before submitting our final recommendation.

Anxiety presented itself when we were also commissioned to ensure the final recommendation protected the high-paying, skilled jobs the community risks losing with the closure of Comanche 3, as well as a tax base that currently supports our K-12 institutions, public libraries, public safety, other nonprofits and so much more. I would be remiss if I did not emphasize that the committee’s goal was not to maintain the status quo, but to provide a vision that positions Pueblo as a leader in innovation and clean energy fulfillment.

The PIESAC committee spent countless hours hearing from industry experts and it is very clear to me that both secondary and post-secondary education have a major role to play to ensure that the Pueblo workforce is well prepared for an emerging need to upskill, reskill and provide customized training opportunities for both the traditional and adult learner. Our constituents must be equipped for a new energy economy. To wait or to do nothing is not an option. Collectively, my colleagues in the realm of education responded with a resounding, “Call on us for help and support.”

As explained in the PIESAC report published this month, most types of zero- or low-emission technologies presented to and considered by the committee necessitate fewer jobs and will generate a much-reduced tax base. Given Pueblo’s existing low socioeconomic status, the group deemed that wind, solar and/or battery alone will not address our aspirations – let alone the land necessary to facilitate our vast energy needs.

I do recognize that at first glance, the term nuclear can generate fear, especially for those who have not studied the subject in depth as our committee did. Nuclear power plant operations – and the related technology, storage and disposal thereof – has evolved, advanced, and will continue to do so. This is demonstrated by the performance of the two nuclear power plants which Xcel Energy reports “produces nearly 30% of the electricity provided to its customers in the Upper Midwest – all the while avoiding producing hundreds of millions of tons of greenhouse gases or emissions.”

Xcel Energy currently operates the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant near Monticello, Minn., and the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing, Minn. The committee was diligent in engaging with Jeffrey Stephen of Xcel Energy’s renewable energy development program and dogmatic in ensuring the safety of the technology for the people of Pueblo and the community at large. There is a great deal at stake – this affects our homes, our families and our community.

Pueblo Community College is committed to providing the necessary education and work-based training to prepare and support the clean energy sector. Education is our responsibility and a charge we take very seriously. We value our partnership with Xcel Energy and are appreciative of Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy Colorado, who has pledged his support to help Pueblo transition away from coal-generated facilities to the new world of renewable energy.

Please take the time to read the PIESAC report and ask the important questions necessary for you to become comfortable with the recommendation made to Xcel Energy to consider the construction of a new gas plant with carbon capture and/or advanced nuclear modules.

Patty Erjavec

Patty Erjavec is the president of Pueblo Community College

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What went into PIESAC's recommendation for nuclear power in Pueblo