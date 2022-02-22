‘Pig sty’ jail in Richland County should be closed after man died there, attorney says

The family of a man who died this month in the Richland County jail plan to pursue legal actions against the county and other parties, arguing his civil right were violated in a place where conditions were described as deplorable and inhumane.

“That pig sty on Bluff Road needs to be shut down. You wouldn’t house animals in there,” attorney Bakari Sellers said at a Tuesday news conference, referring to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead in a cell Feb. 12.

Sellers, a former South Carolina state representative who is representing Butler’s family along with Houston-based civil rights attorney Audia Jones, said they are calling for a federal investigation into the conditions at Alvin S. Glenn by the FBI and U.S. Attorneys Office, as well as calling on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

Butler is the third person to die in the Richland County jail in 2022, according to a court official. At least three people are known to have died inside the jail in 2021.

Biting rats, the stench of urine and feces, men locked in showers as punishment, and chronic understaffing were among the conditions at Alvin S. Glenn described by attorneys Tuesday.

Deneathra Butler, Lason Butler’s aunt, speaks at a news conference concerning her nephew’s death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

The attorneys did not disclose Butler’s manner of death but said rat bites were found on his body.

Sellers and Jones have said that Butler’s death was preventable and the result of understaffing and “deliberate indifference” at the jail.

Butler, a resident of Orangeburg, had been jailed since Jan. 31 on charges of reckless driving, failure to stop for police and driving with a suspended license. Court records show that he was granted a bond of about $5,000 on Feb. 1 to get out of jail.

The fact that he was still in jail by Feb. 12 likely indicates that Butler had not paid the bond.

Investigations followed two of the deaths at Alvin S. Glenn in 2021. Information about the findings of those investigations was not available.

Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center has been plagued by under-staffing and high turnover, which contributed to a riot at the jail in September.

Story continues

Staff reporters Travis Bland and Noah Feit contributed to this story.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.