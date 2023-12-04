This Pigeon Forge restaurant makes the best cheeseburgers in Tennessee, according to Yelp

In case you needed it, here's one more reason to head to the Great Smoky Mountains for food and fun. Blue Moose Burgers & Wings in Pigeon Forge has just been named as having the top cheeseburger in Tennessee by Yelp reviewers.

Blue Moose, which bills itself as a "family-friendly sports bar" that has been serving up "award-winning jumbo wings and mouth-watering, hand-pattied" burgers since 2007, also has a location in Alcoa reviewed by Knox News' own Grub Scout earlier this year. The Blue Moose website says it will be opening a third location in Johnson City this coming spring.

How did Blue Moose make the grade as the top cheeseburger?

Yelp first identified businesses in the food and restaurants category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger” between Jan. 1 and July 20, 2023.

Blue Moose has a four-star rating based on 994 Yelp reviews. Grub Scout commented "a meal at Blue Moose is a comfort-food extravaganza."

Cookie Dough Monster named top 'Hidden Gem' burger restaurant

Another burger joint in Pigeon Forge, Cookie Dough Monster, was named the No. 1 "Hidden Gem" restaurant in the country earlier this year by Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best for 2023.

And more upscale selections also have gotten the nod, with Local Goat, a farm to table restaurant specializing in New American cuisine, ranking as the No. 2 "Everyday Eats" restaurant.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Yelp: This Pigeon Forge spot has the best cheeseburgers in Tennessee