Pigeon sentenced to year in jail for bribing a State Supreme Court justice

Jul. 29—BUFFALO — Former Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Steve Pigeon's fall from grace continued on Thursday.

One day after being sentenced in federal court for arranging illegal political donations, Pigeon was sentenced in New York State Supreme Court for his role in a bribery scheme involving a state Supreme Court justice.

Shackled and wearing a blue jailhouse jumpsuit, instead of one of his usually finely tailored suits, Pigeon was ordered by State Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. to serve one year in jail for bribing another another State Supreme Court justice between 2012 and 2015. In September 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty to third-degree bribery.

Pigeon, 61, will serve that sentence concurrently with a four-month term handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara for the one-time political powerbroker's plea to federal charges.

He surrendered to U.S. marshals immediately after receiving his sentence Wednesday and was taken to the Niagara County jail in Lockport. It's likely that Pigeon will serve his entire sentence in a local correctional facility.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he didn't know yet whether Pigeon would be spending the full year of his sentence in the Niagara County lockup.

"That remains to be determined," Filicetti said.

Pigeon's defense attorney Paul Cambria said he expected his client could be eligible for release in as little as eight months.

As he did in federal court, Pigeon expressed regret for his actions. He said he fully accepted responsibility for his actions and for casting doubt on the fairness of the state judicial system.

Following Pigeon's sentence, Cerio handed down a jail term of one year and four months to former New York State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek.

Michalek, 71, pleaded guilty, in June 2016, to third-degree bribe receiving and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, both felonies, in connection with receiving bribes from Pigeon and for filing a false document with the New York State Office of Court Administration when he appointed a receiver, requested by Pigeon, to handle a judicial matter.

After entering his plea, Michalek resigned from the bench and was disbarred from practicing law. Pigeon, who was also an attorney, has also been disbarred.

Both men were also ordered to pay $5,000 fines. Michalek is expected to begin serving his jail sentence in September.

The state case was the result of a joint investigation between the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York and the New York Attorney General's Office.

"New Yorkers put their trust in judges and public servants to serve the interests of the people, not make a mockery of our institutions for personal financial gain," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. "Former Judge Michalek and party leader Pigeon engaged in a deep web of deception and bribery that violated their duty to the public and the very laws Michalek swore to uphold. Let today's sentencing be a warning to all who would try to do the same: our judicial system is not for sale, and regardless of political party affiliation, my office will always hold corrupt officials accountable."

Between February 2012 and April 2015, Michalek and Pigeon exchanged emails and text messages which showed that Pigeon was bribing the justice in order to influence judicial decisions. The messages showed that Pigeon helped Michalek gain employment and official appointments for two of his family members.

Pigeon also gave Michalek free tickets to box seats for Buffalo Sabres hockey games and gave the justice's family a free ticket to a $1,000 political fundraiser in New York City.

In addition, the two men were accused of discussing multiple pending lawsuits that Michalek was presiding over.

Michalek reportedly shared privileged and non-public information with Pigeon so that he could provide input and advice on the cases. In one case, Michalek appointed an attorney, chosen by Pigeon, to a court receivership.

Because Pigeon's choice was not on a court-issued list of eligible receivers, Michalek filed a document with the Office of Court Administration falsely claiming he needed that specific attorney's expertise to handle the receivership.

In October 2018, Pigeon pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiring to illegally cause a $25,000 political campaign donation. Pigeon admitted to arranging the donation, from a Canadian businessman with online gaming interests, to the 2014 re-election campaign of then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Neither Cuomo nor his campaign faced any charges of wrongdoing. Donations to election campaigns from foreign nationals are prohibited by federal law.

Pigeon continues to face a December indictment relating to the rape of a young girl in 2016. He has been charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree criminal sexual act, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that Pigeon is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child who was less than 11-years-old at a location in Erie County between November 2016 and December 2016.

Pigeon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has suggested that the case against him is a "set up."