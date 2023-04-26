Pigeon Township trustee, two others indicted in alleged 'kickback scheme'

EVANSVILLE — Federal prosecutors charged Pigeon Township Trustee Mariama Wilson and two others with wire fraud Wednesday after a months-long investigation into the township's books revealed what officials called a "kickback scheme."

Zach Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, unveiled the charges against Wilson, 50, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, the indictments accuse Wilson and her community relations manager, William Payne, 49, of conspiring with 32-year-old construction contractor Terrance Hardiman.

Wilson and Payne each face five counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The same charges are leveled against Hardiman, who also faces a count of money laundering.

The investigation into the township office began last summer. Pigeon Township Office attorney, state Rep. Ryan Hatfield, previously told the Courier & Press that Wilson has "nothing to hide."

What authorities claim happened

According to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday, Wilson and Payne hired Hardiman in February 2020 to remodel a homeless shelter and install a food pantry. In exchange, authorities claim Hardiman agreed to "kick back a portion of the funds that he received from the trustee's office to Wilson and Payne."

Each invoice was inflated by about $1,000 to $2,000, the release states. Between February 2020 and May 2022, that allegedly netted about $38,000 for Payne and Wilson: or about $19,000 each.

"Hardiman deposited the checks and then withdrew all or nearly all the deposited amount in cash for the purpose of kicking back a portion of the proceeds to Wilson and Payne," the release states. "Hardiman placed cash in an envelope and hand-delivered the envelope to Wilson or Payne. Wilson or Payne then divided the kickback."

On Tuesday, Myers' office published a news release stating three Evansville township officials would soon face charges, sending police scrambling to make contact with Payne, Wilson and Hardiman before news of the pending indictments became public knowledge.

The indictments are the culmination of a months-long FBI investigation into the township office's financial records. The investigation became public knowledge in July 2022 when FBI agents, alongside Indiana State Board of Accounts auditors, showed up at the township's Eighth Street offices.

Wilson's indictment, in particular, could resonate widely within the broader Evansville community, given her dual role as an elected official and well-known activist. She is a Democrat who unseated longtime trustee Mary Hart in the 2018 primary, then ran unopposed in the 2018 and 2022 general elections.

Attorney previously said Wilson had 'nothing to hide'

When FBI agents first showed up at the Pigeon Township offices on July 8, they released few details about what the investigation entailed, only going so far as to say it centered around "spending irregularities" in the township's books.

Hatfield, who serves as an attorney for the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office, said the State Board of Accounts had informed Wilson it planned to perform a routine audit but instead showed up with investigators.

At the time, Hatfield, said "we anticipate authorities will find no wrongdoing."

And though Wilson and her staff could have invoked their right to counsel or declined to talk, Hatfield said then that they submitted to interviews and provided documents to investigators without a lawyer present.

"We believe, based on those interviews that the trustee's office employees voluntarily gave, that this was a fishing expedition started by a disgruntled former employee."

Hatfield declined to name the former employee or explain what their supposed grievance may have been.

Trustee had garnered praise for gun violence work

In addition to Wilson's role as an elected official, she also leads the Evansville chapter of Mothers Against Senseless Killing, an advocacy group which aims to prevent gun violence by building stronger communities.

Members hold vigils for victims of gun violence, host block parties and patrol their neighborhoods with evening walks.

Wilson has been a prominent voice in Evansville for years, but her role as an activist became even more personal when her son was seriously injured in a shooting while walking home in 2020.

Prior to the announcement of her indictment, Wilson had been scheduled to attend a Mothers Against Senseless Killings sit-out event, which was scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the group's Facebook page.

Among those arrested Tuesday, Wilson is not alone in her activism. Payne, a local pastor, is also well known for his social justice work and efforts to improve blighted Evansville neighborhoods.

Payne was one of the first advocates to aid tenants of Woodland Park Apartments, a South Side complex plagued with issues and alleged mismanagement. In 2020, Payne drafted a petition calling for the city to hold Woodland leadership accountable for what he described as unsafe living conditions. The petition garnered more than 500 signatures.

In 2019, Payne created an online Facebook fundraiser — The Community Bond Project — to help raise bond money for individuals arrested for non-violent crimes. He was also active with the Social Justice Network and has advocated for lower utility bills and spoken about racial injustice more broadly.

Construction contractor previously accused of fraud

Little is know about Hardiman's connection to the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office or his role in the alleged public corruption scheme. But earlier this year, law enforcement agencies in Vanderburgh and Gibson counties accused Hardiman, who owns Hardiman Construction LLC, of defrauding customers.

In January, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office charged Hardiman with fraud resulting in a loss of between $750 and $50,000, a felony; theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief with damages of at least $50,000, a Level 6 felony.

Hardiman was arrested and subsequently released from the Vanderburgh County jail after posting a $500 cash bond. A jury trial in the case is scheduled to begin Sept. 27.

And in early February, Gibson County prosecutors charged Hardiman with one count of theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000. A trial date has yet to be set, according to court records.

Where the case goes from here

Myers is expected to discuss the Pigeon Township Trustee's Office investigation at a news conference Wednesday at 2 p.m. It remains to be seen when Wilson, Payne and Hardiman will appear in court for their initial hearings.

“This investigation and prosecution demonstrate our ongoing commitment to combating public corruption and defending tax dollars," Myers said Tuesday. "Public employment is a public trust, and the charges we plan to announce reiterates that those who violate that trust will be held accountable.”

