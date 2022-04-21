Piggly Wiggly manager ‘violently assaulted’ after refusing to sell pizza, SC cops say

A search is underway for two persons of interest after a grocery store manager was “violently assaulted,” the Camden Police Department said Thursday.

The attack happened at about 10 p.m. April 15, when an unidentified man and woman entered the Piggly Wiggly supermarket at 50 E. Dekalb St., police said in a news release. That’s about a mile from the intersection with U.S. 521/Broad Street.

The man and woman tried to purchase pizza, but were told the store was closed and all systems were shutdown for the night, according to the release.

The man and woman “became irate,” police said.

They were joined by another unidentified man near the front doors of the grocery store, and the manager was violently assaulted, according to the release.

Further information on the store manager’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the man and woman first involved in the incident, calling them persons of interest.

Anyone with information on the assault, or the persons of interest, is asked to call police at 803-425-6025 ext. 2123, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.