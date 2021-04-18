  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Pig's head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said.

Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week, according to a police statement Saturday.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

Officers responding around 3 a.m. Saturday found a severed pig’s head on the front porch and blood on the residence, police said. 

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” the statement said.

Investigators believe the same vandals also smeared blood on the statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza and left a sign that said “Oink, oink," police said. 

No arrests were announced. 

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Officer Derek Chauvin's restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

In a statement released after Brodd’s testimony, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro distanced himself from his department’s former officer.

“We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer, Barry Brodd, providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial,” Navarro’s statement said. “His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Recommended Stories

  • Women and girls in Jamaica are victims of chronic violence — but it’s only a snapshot

    Opinion: I study Black girlhood in Jamaica. As I continued in the field, it grew more and more apparent that the issue of violence against women and girls in Jamaica, like in many other parts of the Black world, was surreal and far more insidious than one could have imagined.

  • Suburban Minneapolis police shoot, kill alleged carjacker

    Police in suburban Minneapolis shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon who was allegedly involved in a carjacking and fired shots at pursuing officers, according to a release from the Burnsville Police Department. The release said officers encountered the suspect, believed to be a white man in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates in Burnsville, south of Minneapolis. Shortly after the suspect crashed the vehicle, officers received a report that the same man had then stolen a car from a woman at gunpoint.

  • More than 1,000 vicars vow to defy any vaccine passport plans for churches

    More than 1,000 vicars have indicated they will defy vaccine passport rules if they are implemented in churches, describing them as a “fundamental betrayal” of Christian belief. In an open letter to the Prime Minister concerning vaccine passport proposals, the church leaders said: “To deny people entry to hear this life-giving message and to receive this life-giving ministry would be a fundamental betrayal of Christ and the Gospel. “Sincere Christian churches and organisations could not do this, and as Christian leaders we would be compelled to resist any such Act of Parliament vigorously.” “For the Church of Jesus Christ to shut out those deemed by the state to be social undesirables would be anathema to us and a denial of the truth of the Gospel,” it added. The letter, which is signed by a mix of vicars, reverends, pastors and elders from a range of Christian denominations, also said: “There is also a legitimate fear that this scheme would be the thin end of the wedge leading to a permanent state of affairs in which Covid vaccine status could be expanded to encompass other forms of medical treatment and perhaps even other criteria beyond that. “This scheme has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of citizens’ lives. “As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever to be made in the history of British politics... “We agree with those members of Parliament who have already voiced opposition to this proposal: that it would be divisive, discriminatory and destructive to introduce any such mandatory health certification into British society. “We call on the Government to assert strongly and clearly that it will not contemplate this illiberal and dangerous plan, not now and not ever.” Signatories to the letter include Christian leaders from Baptist, evangelical, free church, Church of England, presbyterian and a range of independent churches from across the UK. The call, backed by more than 1,100 clergy, is being led by Rev Dr William Philip, senior minister at the Tron Church in Glasgow, who led the successful Scottish church leaders’ judicial review last month. Unlike in England, the Court of Session heard that a ban on church services in Scotland was unconstitutional and breached human rights. It marked the first legal victory against Covid laws. The open letter, which has also been signed by Rev David Hathaway, founder and president of Eurovision Mission to Europe, comes as last week the Government was warned by its own equalities watchdog that Covid-status certificate schemes or “vaccine passports” could be discriminatory.

  • John Kerry optimistic about China's 'strong' language on climate crisis following talks

    It's rare that China and the United States are on the same page these days, but it appears the two powers made some progress when it comes to addressing climate change this past week. In a joint statement on Sunday, Washington and Beijing announced they have agreed to cooperate with each other and other countries to "tackle the climate crisis." They will keep discussing "concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limits within reach." Prior to the release of the statement, John Kerry, the Biden administration's climate envoy, traveled to Shanghai last week to meet with his Beijing counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. Kerry said Sunday that his discussions were productive, noting that "this is the first time China has joined in" calling climate change a "crisis." He also expressed optimism about the Chinese delegation saying the issue must be met with "urgency" and the fact that they talked about "enhancing" their emissions reduction goals. The language, at least, is "strong," Kerry said. Li Shuo, the senior climate adviser for Greenpeace, said the joint statement "is as positive as the politics would allow," given that before its release the message of cooperation between the two countries was not one "we could assume." President Biden will host a virtual climate change summit this week, with many world leaders expected to attend. Chinese President Xi Jinping has not formally confirmed his participation, but people familiar with the matter said he'll be there, The Wall Street Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawalChanging election laws

  • Progressives Are Overreacting to a Startling Crime Study

    Every year, something like 13 million misdemeanor charges are filed in the United States. These charges, ranging from traffic violations to serious assaults, may be less flashy than felonies, but they are the main way Americans experience the criminal-justice system. We prosecute misdemeanors because, among other things, we want there to be fewer of them, and we believe prosecution deters reoffending. But a recent blockbuster paper makes a startling claim to the contrary: Prosecuting misdemeanants actually increases the likelihood that they will offend again. The paper has been heralded by supporters of progressive district attorneys who have used their position to unilaterally impose reforms on the criminal-justice system, including refusing to prosecute many misdemeanants. Boston D.A. Rachael Rollins, who provided the data for the study, has claimed it confirms the wisdom of her approach. So have other reformers such as Chicago-area state’s attorney Kim Foxx and San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin. Policy-makers, however, should exercise caution before reaching such expansive conclusions. The paper can just as easily be read to endorse more modest reforms — especially keeping in mind long-established principles of criminal justice on which it is silent. The paper is the work of three researchers: Rutgers’s Amanda Agan, Texas A&M’s Jennifer Doleac, and NYU’s Anna Harvey. Both Doleac and Agan have previously published research that challenges progressives’ policy preferences, so their new findings were probably not driven by a desire to achieve a politically convenient result. To conduct their study, the three obtained data on every criminal case arraigned in Suffolk County (home to Boston) between 2004 and September 2018. They analyzed the relationship between whether a misdemeanant was prosecuted and whether he was subsequently rearraigned, indicating he reoffended. The effects are startling: not being prosecuted for a misdemeanor reduces the probability of a future misdemeanor complaint by 60 percent, and of a future felony complaint by 47 percent. It also significantly reduces the probability of future violent, motor-vehicle, and disorder/theft offenses, although not of drug misdemeanors. In other words, prosecution not only does not deter subsequent crimes, it increases the chance of reoffense. This, the paper’s authors suggest, is because any deterrent effect is outweighed by the effects on misdemeanants’ labor-market prospects. Unemployment can lead to crime, and being prosecuted can increase one’s chances of becoming unemployed. It also creates a criminal record, making the offender less employable and therefore more crime-prone. How did the researchers reach these conclusions? To understand how prosecution affects reoffending risk, we can’t just compare prosecuted and unprosecuted offenders to see which commit more crimes. A person might not be prosecuted precisely because she is judged not a risk — there are confounding variables determining both that we must control for. To get around this problem, the paper uses an “instrumental variable” uncorrelated with those confounders. All misdemeanants charged in Suffolk County are arraigned by an assistant district attorney (ADA). Using each ADA’s other cases, the authors construct a measure of their “leniency,” i.e., their propensity to prosecute a given offender. Mostly, the ADAs appear to agree about prosecutions — they would typically prosecute about 70 percent of cases, and typically drop about 20 percent. But about 10 percent of the time, they vary in their inferred leniency. The assignment of these 10 percent of offenders to ADAs of varying leniency becomes the source of randomness. What this means is that most of the paper’s results apply to those “marginal” offenders. Not prosecuting all misdemeanants won’t cut everyone’s risk of offending in half, but declining to prosecute the marginal misdemeanant — the one on the line between prosecution and non-prosecution — reduces his chance of reoffending by a lot. Toward the end of the paper, the authors generalize from these marginal offenders. They find non-prosecution has a large effect on all offenders, about a 15 percent reduction in reoffense risk on average. The effect is most concentrated among those who were typically prosecuted: Being prosecuted, the authors write, made them much more likely to reoffend. Strangely, the effect on those who are typically not prosecuted is indistinguishable from zero. If ADAs had prosecuted those they typically would not, there would have been no average effect on their future propensity to offend. When I asked Doleac about this finding, she suggested that it may reflect ADA judgment about culpability: The people most likely to reoffend may also be those whom ADAs are most lenient toward — the young, the mentally ill, etc. Those least likely to reoffend — well-adjusted adults who made a mistake — are those for whom ADAs have the least sympathy, but for whom prosecution could have a big, negative impact. This suggests, in Doleac’s view, that there is a fundamental difference between culpability and risk. To me, it also indicates that ADAs are not great judges of the effects of their prosecution choices. There’s a second key detail that the authors attend to, but that has been missed in some commentary on the paper: Most of the non-prosecution effect they measure is the result of first-time offenders, who become much more likely to commit crime if prosecuted. By contrast, prosecuting repeat offenders of any sort has little discernible effect on the likelihood they will offend again in the future. This is not surprising, given that most offenses are committed by a handful of offenders — criminological research consistently finds that a small, offense-prone population drives most crime. For those outside of that population — including many first-time offenders — prosecution is unlikely to deter them from doing something they wouldn’t do anyway, but could have adverse effects that push them toward crime. So should we prosecute misdemeanants less? We can’t draw too dramatic a conclusion from one study of one county, no matter how well-designed. And while this one relies on the latest in statistical techniques, we should always be wary of findings that can only be arrived at through extensive statistical interrogation. The sheer complexity of the instrument the paper uses, combined with the very large effects it finds, should temper enthusiasm — there are simply too many researcher degrees of freedom not to. That said, we can cautiously conclude that the best evidence says the marginal misdemeanant should be prosecuted less often. But if ADAs are bad at judging the effects of their prosecution, then we shouldn’t assume they’re good at telling the marginal misdemeanant from the future serial offender. So whether the study’s results are wrong or ADAs are poor judges of how prosecution will relate to future offending, we should be wary of giving them too much leeway in deciding who is and isn’t a marginal case. We can instead offer a rule of thumb: When in doubt, err on the side of not prosecuting first-time misdemeanants. Diverting these offenders, with the threat of more serious punishment if they reoffend, could help clear dockets while minimizing crime. It would also free ADAs to focus on repeat misdemeanants. Targeting repeat offenders would mitigate the risk of abuse of first-time diversion, by making clear that a “second chance” won’t be followed by a third, a fourth, a fifth, and so on. Research on California’s “three-strikes law,” for example, indicates that increasing punishment for repeat offenders can have a powerful deterrent effect. The above approach is different from the idea that we should in general prosecute misdemeanants a lot less — a valid interpretation of the paper’s findings, but not necessarily the right one, for two reasons. First, deterrence is not the only reason to prosecute an offender. Advocates of not prosecuting misdemeanors tend to invoke “victimless” crimes such as drug possession and prostitution. But misdemeanors can also include offenses such as simple assault and auto theft — crimes that harm others. Such crimes reasonably elicit a demand for retributive justice. It offends our moral sensibilities to think that a person who commits a serious but not felonious assault could get off scot-free. Second, systematic reductions in leniency may affect all criminals’ decision-making, increasing their propensity to offend in the long-run. The paper shows that Rollins’s move toward non-prosecution of misdemeanors did not in the aggregate increase misdemeanor offenses, but the data it uses account only for the period between her election in January 2019 and March 2020, when the coronavirus crisis began. It’s entirely possible that criminals will adapt, and misdemeanor offending will increase, in the long run. Blanket policy changes can induce increases in offending. California’s 2014 increase to the threshold for felony theft, for example, predictably led to an increase in theft at the city level, indicating that offenders change their behavior in response to such shifts. Coming face to face with the justice system can be time-consuming and exhausting, and may, at the margins, increase rather than reduce a person’s propensity to offend. Even those of us highly concerned with public safety should be interested in creative solutions that minimize crime and disorder. At the same time, policy-makers should not get ahead of themselves — as some have in the rush to defund police departments and decrease the use of more serious charges. Good research is the basis of good policy, and this research makes a valuable contribution to public-safety policy. But we should be cautious in how far we go with it — careful changes around the edges are always safer than blanket transformations.

  • Louisville police officer accused of forcing his way into woman’s home and beating her

    A Louisville Metro Police officer has been arrested after a woman told police that he forced his way into her residence with a gun, then restrained and beat her over a period of hours.

  • The mother of the suspect in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting warned the FBI last year that he might attempt 'suicide by cop'

    The FBI interviewed Brandon Scott Hole in April 2020 after receiving a warning from his mother, according to reports.

  • Most Americans want to end lifetime Supreme Court appointments: poll

    A majority of Americans want to end lifetime appointments for U.S. Supreme Court justices, according to an Ipsos poll for Reuters, though less than half are in favor of other efforts to reform the judiciary. The national opinion poll, conducted on Thursday and Friday, found that 63% of adults supported term or age limits for Supreme Court justices. The poll also found that only 38% would support expanding the size of the court by adding four more justices.

  • Stone Age house painstakingly recreated by archaeologists using bone tools and ancient materials

    A vast Stone Age house has been reconstructed using only the prehistoric tools and techniques that our ancestors would have recognised 5,000 years ago. Makeshift bone chisels and stone axes have created an entire thatched timber building at Butser Ancient Farm in the Hampshire South Downs. In a groundbreaking project, archaeologists followed evidence from the remains of an actual house found in Berkshire in 2012 – the home of early farmers around 3,800 BC. The building is covered with a shaggy thatch of water-reed that comes right down to the ground from the roof. Claire Walton, archaeologist at Butser, told The Telegraph that it looks just like Doogle, the long-haired dog from The Magic Roundabout, the children’s television classic. “Somebody pointed that out and I can't get it out of my head now, but it is a good analogy," she said. She spoke of her astonishment over how efficient the most basic ancient tools proved to be. “People always call it the Stone Age, which is such a misnomer because we discovered that bone makes such a useful tool," Mrs Walton added. "What normally is discovered are the stone tools and hand-axes, and not things like bone chisels. We actually used bone chisels, for example to make holes into which we drove pegs. Bone chisel turned out to be remarkably effective with almost no preparatory work to [it]… That was quite revelatory.” Replicating the skills of early Neolithic man, the archaeologists used stone hand-axes to shape the timbers and, for more detailed elements – such as a decorative hazel feature above the doorway, pictured below – they split hazel using a piece of flint.

  • The Latest: Crowds line streets to pay respects to Philip

    Hundreds of people have lined the streets outside Windsor Castle to pay their respects to Prince Philip. While some expressed sadness that the country could not fully commemorate Philip’s death, others said the royal family were “setting an example” by limiting numbers. “Having a small event is not what they would have wanted but they will adapt and honor (Philip) in their own way.”

  • Senate Democrats settling on 25% corporate tax rate

    The universe of Democratic senators concerned about raising the corporate tax rate to 28% is broader than Sen. Joe Manchin, and the rate will likely land at 25%, parties close to the discussion tell Axios.Why it matters: While increasing the rate from 21% to 25% would raise about $600 billion over 15 years, it would leave President Biden well short of paying for his proposed $2.25 trillion, eight-year infrastructure package.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden’s plan to increase the rate U.S. multinationals pay on their foreign earnings from 10.5% to 21% is less controversial and stands a better chance of remaining intact in the final legislation. That would raise an additional $700 billion.But corporate lobbying groups are preparing for a long-term battle over both rates.The Business Roundtable launched an advertising campaign last week and released a survey of 178 CEOs discussing how the proposed changes would affect their company’s competitiveness.The big picture: The White House hasn’t publicly backed away from the president's proposed 28% rate but indicated it’s willing to find a compromise to pay for his spending plans.Democrats close to the White House expect Biden will accept 25% and pocket it as a political win.President Trump lowered the rate from 35% to 21%.Driving the news: A collection of 10 senators from both parties — the so-called Group of 20 — is working to find a compromise on what to include in an initial infrastructure package and how to pay for it.“If we come together in a bipartisan way to pass that $800 billion hard infrastructure bill that you were talking about, that I've been urging, then we show our people that we can solve their problems,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said on "Fox News Sunday."Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has crystalized the G-20’s challenge by breaking it down into three issues: scope, size and pay-fors.“It is much easier to come up with appropriate pay-fors and bipartisan agreement if we're talking about a more focused package that truly is centered on infrastructure,” she said last Thursday.Between the lines: While Manchin (D-W.Va.) has made clear his preference for a 25% rate, he’s far from alone.Democrats who've privately hinted they may be uncomfortable with going to 28% include Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana.The Democratic dynamic is similar to the one about increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which was ultimately rejected by eight Senate Democrats.Some of them talked about something closer to $11.Go deeper: There’s similar sentiment in the House, where moderates also are opposed to increasing taxes too much, Axios had reported."I think that 25% is fine," Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) said.Be smart: Democrats view the debate about the corporate rate as a litmus test for Republican interest in bipartisanship during the Biden era.If they can find a middle ground, they hope to work on other issues.Many are skeptical, though, even as Republicans say infrastructure spending is badly needed.A failure to reach consensus here would only fuel calls to use budget reconciliation to ram through other spending plans.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Lackluster performance' by Chauvin defense leaves experts debating trial's outcome

    Derek Chauvin's defense team rested its case after seven witnesses testified over two days.

  • Ravens Draft Prospect Profile: Christian Barmore

    The Baltimore Ravens could look to invest in their defensive line early in the 2021 draft. Christian Barmore could be a nice selection

  • Pakistan foreign minister says no plan to meet Indian counterpart in UAE - newspaper

    Pakistan's foreign minister has welcomed mediation efforts by the United Arab Emirates between his country and India but told UAE newspaper Khaleej Times that he was not planning to meet his Indian counterpart in the country. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar are visiting the Gulf state at the same time.

  • Daunte Wright was working on 'straightening his life out' for his son, his family told Insider. Then he was killed by police.

    Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by police on April 11, was deeply affected by the death of George Floyd almost a year ago, his family said.

  • Number of COVID-19 patients in French intensive care edges up

    PARIS (Reuters) -The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in France edged up on Sunday, the health ministry said, amid a nationwide lockdown to try to stem a third wave of infections. Health ministry data showed that 5,893 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, 16 more than on Saturday. A government spokesman has said there are signs that the pressure on the medical system is easing slightly, but that the situation in hospitals remains serious.

  • Garnet Hathaway ejected in third period as rivalry builds with Boston

    Sunday's game between the Capitals was not only physical, it got controversial.

  • Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

    Some journalists covering protests over a police shooting in suburban Minneapolis say officers have harassed and assaulted them despite a federal order to leave them alone.

  • Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country

    Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, saying he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the April 11 sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the U.S. to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60% purity in response — three times higher than ever before, though in small quantities.

  • Lance Bass says Colton Underwood may receive backlash from the LGBTQ community for 'monetizing' his coming out

    Singer Lance Bass offered Colton Underwood some advice after the former "Bachelor" star came out as gay: "sit back, listen and learn."