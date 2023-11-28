Pika, which is building AI tools to generate and edit videos, raises $55M

Kyle Wiggers
Updated ·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The generative AI hype hasn't died down yet.

Case in point, Pika, a startup creating an AI-powered platform to edit and generate videos from captions and still images, today announced that it raised $55 million in a funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Homebrew, Conviction Capital, SV Angel, Ben's Bites and notable angel investors including Quora founder Adam D'Angelo, ex-GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and Giphy co-founder Alex Chung.

The fresh tranche comes just six months after Pika emerged from stealth and coincides with the early access launch of what Pika's calling "Pika 1.0," a new suite of videography tools that introduces a generative AI model capable of editing videos in a range of styles, like "3D animation," "anime" and "cinematic."

Pika Labs
Pika Labs

Image Credits: Pika

"Video is at the heart of entertainment, yet the process of making high-quality videos to date is still complicated and resource-intensive," Pika writes in a blog post published on its website this morning. "When we started Pika six months ago, we wanted to push the boundaries of technology and design a future interface of video making that is effortless and accessible to everyone. Since then, we’re proud to have grown the Pika community to half a million users, who are generating millions of videos per week."

Pika was co-founded by Demi Guo and Chenlin Meng, both former PhD students in Stanford’s Artificial Intelligence Lab. Prior to studying at Stanford, Guo worked as an engineer at Meta's AI research division, while Meng co-authored a number of AI research papers, including several pertaining to generative AI.

Pika Labs
Pika Labs

Image Credits: Pika

Pika competes against generative AI video tools and models from the likes of Runway and Stability AI. But with Pika 1.0, Pika's looking to up its game with several differentiating features.

For example, Pika 1.0 ships with a tool that can extend the length of existing videos or transform them into different styles, like "live action" to "animated" -- or expand the canvas or aspect ratio of a video. Another module edits video content using AI, like changing someone's clothing or even adding another character.

We'll have to put those capabilities to the test once Pika 1.0 becomes widely available. But for what it's worth, Lightspeed -- which is also an investor in Stability AI -- has confidence in the platform -- even as tech giants like Google and Meta telegraph that they, too, are working on generative AI tools for video. 

Pika Labs
Pika Labs

Image Credits: Pika

"Just as other new AI products have done for text and images, professional-quality video creation will also become democratized by generative AI. We believe Pika will lead that transformation," Lightspeed's Michael Mignano said in a press release. "Given such an impressive technical foundation, rooted in an early passion for creativity, the Pika team seems destined to change how we all share our stories visually. At Lightspeed, we couldn’t be more excited to support their mission to allow anyone to bring their creative vision to life through video, and we’re thrilled to be investing alongside other amazing investors at the forefront of AI."

Pika's rapid growth is reflective of the continued, strong demand for generative AI of all flavors -- from tools like Midjourney and DALL-E 3 to ChatGPT.

In a recent report, IDC projected that generative AI investments will rise from $16 billion this year to a whopping $143 billion in 2027. While generative AI accounts for just 9% of overall AI spending in 2023, the firm expects that'll increase to 28% within five years.

The spending might just be justified. A recent poll -- albeit focused only on users from the U.K. -- found that Gen Z is embracing generative AI, with four in five (79%) teenagers aged 13-17 reporting having used generative AI tools, apps and services including ChatGPT and Snapchat's My AI.

Then again, Gen Zers aren't necessarily paying for generative AI. And enterprise customers, which have the biggest coffers to spend on it, are encountering hurdles deploying some forms of the tech.

O'Reilly's 2023 generative AI in the enterprise report reveals that many corporate AI adopters (26%) are still in the early stages of piloting generative AI, and are deeply worried about the potential challenges present and future surrounding the tech -- including unexpected outcomes, security, safety, fairness, bias and privacy. The difficulty of finding business use cases and concerns about legal issues (like who owns the copyright over AI-generated output) are holding generative AI back, the report implies, as are badly conceived and poorly implemented AI solutions.

Recommended Stories

  • 3D generative AI platform Atlas emerges from stealth with $6M to accelerate virtual worldbuilding

    Atlas, a 3D generative AI platform, is launching with $6 million in seed funding after two years in stealth. The platform partners with game developers and brands to build virtual worlds in a fraction of the time it takes using traditional methods. Atlas allows developers to generate detailed 3D models from reference images and text.

  • The Morning After: Is a famous coding influencer fake?

    The biggest news stories this morning: A famous woman coding influencer might be a sockpuppet run by a man, Google gets into geothermal energy and Meta stops selling battery straps for the Quest 3.

  • PSA: Your inactive Google account could be deleted on December 1

    Do you have a Google account you haven't checked for awhile but want to keep? You'd better log in soon before it gets purged.

  • South African startup GoMetro gets £9M for its fleet management optimization software

    GoMetro, a South African tech company that operates in the fleet management space, has raised £9 million (~$11.4 million) in a Series A funding round led by Zenobē Energy, a strategic investor renowned for financing and operating electric buses. Zenobē Energy also engages in large-scale battery projects for wind farms, with the U.K.’s National Grid among its valued customers (notably, the London-based company recently secured a $750 million investment from KKR, earmarked for fleet electrification financing). The fleet electrification platform, which finances large electric buses and trucks in the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand and an interest in the U.S., currently manages and finances about 25% of the entire electric bus fleet in the U.K.

  • Nets, Celtics get the full NBA in-season tournament tiebreaker experience

    Scoreboard watching. Chasing greater margins of victory. Questionable foul tactics. Tuesday night saw it all as Boston moved on to the knockout round and Brooklyn failed to qualify.

  • Amazon unveils new chips for training and running AI models

    There's a shortage of GPUs as the demand for generative AI, which is often trained and run on GPUs, grows. Nvidia’s best-performing chips are reportedly sold out until 2024. The CEO of chipmaker TSMC was less optimistic recently, suggesting that the shortage of GPUs from Nvidia — as well as from Nvidia’s rivals — could extend into 2025.

  • Amazon says its next-gen chips are four times faster for AI training

    AWS unveiled its latest-generation of AI chips intended for model training and for running trained models. It also announced a deeper partnership with Nvidia and unveiled a new AI chatbot.

  • Jonathan Majors's domestic violence case goes to trial. A legal expert shares what to expect.

    The actor, whom Marvel has been banking on to play Kang, is going to trial over charges that he assaulted and harassed his then-girlfriend in March.

  • Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell won't commit to Josh Dobbs at QB after bye: 'We’ll take a look at everything'

    With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.

  • Amazon unveils Q, an AI-powered chatbot for businesses

    Amazon is launching an AI-powered chatbot for AWS customers called Q. Unveiled during a keynote at Amazon's re:Invent conference in Las Vegas this morning, Q -- starting at $20 per user per year, now in public preview -- can answer questions like "How do I build a web application using AWS?" Trained on 17 years' worth of AWS knowledge, Q will offer a list of potential solutions along with reasons you might consider its proposals. "You can easily chat, generate content and take actions [with Q]," AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said onstage.

  • Dataminr, the $4B big data startup, is laying off 20% of staff today, or 150 people, as it preps to double down on AI

    It's a tough day for Dataminr, the New York-based big data unicorn last valued at $4.1 billion. It cites the impact of the economic environment, operational efficiencies, and "the recent rapid advancements of our AI platform," according to a memo from founder and CEO Ted Bailey, shared with us by a source. Bailey noted in the memo that the restructuring measures will "put Dataminr on a very strong financial footing moving forward."

  • Fearless Fund grant program was already 'at risk' before lawsuit

    Fearless Fund’s Strivers Grant Program was already in danger before Edward Blum’s American Alliance for Equal Rights sued it in August, according to documents reviewed by TechCrunch. In June, just two months before the lawsuit was filed, the foundation arm of the fund held a company offsite in which it marked the Strivers Grant Program, sponsored by Mastercard, as being "at risk." The briefing document noted that Mastercard cut funding to the program after the organization initially made a five-year pledge to give money to Black founders.

  • Scooter startup Tier lays off 22% of workforce to reach profitability

    German micromobility operator Tier Mobility is laying off another 22% of its workforce to cut costs in the never-ending grind toward profitability, according to a LinkedIn post from CEO Lawrence Leuschner. The layoffs today affect around 140 employees.

  • How to find the best checking accounts for December 2023

    The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.

  • 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe First Drive Review: Rover of paved lands

    The boldly styled 2024 Santa Fe impresses with its overall practical nature and ample feature content.

  • AWS expands big pharma partnerships in manufacturing, AI, and R&D

    Pfizer and Amazon Web Services are just another example of how artificial intelligence is working in the background in healthcare.

  • Arkansas finalizing deal to bring back ex-head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator

    Petrino was fired in April 2012 after a motorcycle crash revealed a relationship with a staffer.

  • Plane takes on Jira with open source project management tool for software teams

    Co-founder and CEO Vamsi Kurama says the number one advantage of being open source is privacy and security -- companies can have complete control over their data, with full visibility into the inner-workings of the Plane platform. "That our software can be hosted by our customers on their own infrastructure, with all the protections from the public internet, is a key driver for Plane’s adoption," Kurama told TechCrunch. Founded last November by brothers Vamsi and Vihar Kurama, the initial Plane GitHub repository actually preceded the formal launch by several months, though it was primarily an internal tool to help the creators deal with various pain-points they suffered when managing clients at a previous IT consulting company they worked at.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks close higher while yields fall

    Investors are weighing whether a pullback is coming after a surge put stocks on course for their best month in over a year.

  • The TimeSplitters revival may be in limbo as its developer faces potential closure

    Free Radical Design, the re-formed studio that's working on a TimeSplitters reboot, could be shut down as soon as December 11, according to a report.