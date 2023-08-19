Pike County deputy found guilty, faces up to 10 years in prison in 2019 prisoner beating

A federal jury in Columbus has convicted a former Pike County Sheriff's Office deputy of civil rights violations for unlawful use of force in the brutal beating and pepper-spraying of a jail inmate who was strapped in a prisoner-restraining chair.

The former deputy, Jeremy C. Mooney, 48, faces up to 10 years in prison for the bloody November 2019 beating, which went on for over an hour and was captured on the video security system at the sheriff's office, located about 60 miles south of Columbus in the county seat of Waverly.

Mooney, working the overnight shift, dragged the prisoner around the sheriff's office headquarters, returning to him on three occasions to punch him in the face while wearing leather gloves. Mooney hit the helpless and barefoot inmate 11 times in the face, one so hard that the deputy broke his own hand during a punch — and then later attempted to claim workman's compensation for that injury.

The victim, Thomas Friend, 27, was being held on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and was allegedly spitting on other inmates while in custody in a transport van, the sheriff's office said. In attempting to escape the beatings, Friend was videotaped pushing his restraint chair backwards off a curb near an outdoor loading dock, flipping it onto its back on the concrete, his face a bloody pulp.

"All these unlawful uses of force occurred while the victim posed no threat to himself or others," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus said in a release issued Friday following the jury verdict in a triat that had begun on Wednesday.

An internal investigation of the documented beatings recommended Mooney should be fired. He decided to quit prior to an administrative disciplinary hearing.

Sgt. Bill Stansberry, who was Mooney's supervisor on duty and was "present for a period of time during the incident," was initially demoted to corporal as a result of the investigation and suspended for two weeks. It wasn't made clear whether the suspension was with or without pay. Both deputies were indicted by a federal grand jury last October.

Stansberry decided to plead guilty last month to deprivation of civil rights under color of law, prosecutors said.

Less than a year after the beatings, Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader pleaded guilty to several corruption charges, including tampering with records, theft in office and conflict of interest. Reader became sheriff in 2015 but was suspended in mid-2019, and wasn't running the office at the time of the beatings. In March 2021, Reader sobbed and begged for mercy before a visiting judge in Pike County Common Pleas Court before she sentenced him to three years in prison.

Former Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader awaiting his sentencing hearing March 24, 2021 before visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove in Pike County Common Pleas Court on two counts of theft in office, two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of conflict of interest. Cosgrove sentenced Reader to three years in prison.

wbush@gannett.com

@ReporterBush

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Pike County deputy faces up to 10 yrs for beating restrained inmate