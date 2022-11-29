Pike County man, 21, charged for sex with teenager

Nov. 29—A 21-year-old Pike County man had a 13-year-old girl perform a sex act on him in a parking lot Sunday night in Roaring Brook Twp., state police at Dunmore said.

Gavin Sabastian Hartman is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison because he failed to post $75,000 bail set Monday at his arraignment on counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault.

Hartman, of 3421 Pine Ridge Drive, Lehman Twp., is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Dec. 7.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Girard Dempsey, the victim connected with a 15-year-old boy on the dating app Tinder and they made plans to meet in Lackawanna County.

Hartman, who knows the 15-year-old, drove him to a parking lot in Roaring Brook Twp. where the teens planned to meet and engage in sexual activity Sunday.

Hartman told state police the teenager also sent them both explicit videos of herself.

After the two juveniles had sex, Hartman and the 13-year-old engaged in sexual activity, police said.

After, the girl told state police they dropped her off on West Locust Street. She then called her grandmother to report what happened.

Shortly after 1 a.m., state police interviewed Hartman, who acknowledged he had sex with the victim. Hartman told troopers the girl first told him she was 15, then 16 and then 18.

He thought she may have been 18 with a young face, he said.

