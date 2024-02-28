Pike County man pleads guilty to shooting woman in face before throwing her onto highway, DA

PIKE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A Goshen man has been sentenced to 50 years in the Alabama prison system after pleading guilty to shooting a woman on a Pike County highway before pushing her body out of a moving car.

On Tuesday, February 27, Dustin Byrd pled guilty to murder in the deadly shooting of Jena Jo Milani on October 26, 2021.

According to District Attorney James Tarbox, Byrd and Milani were driving down Henderson Highway in Pike County when Byrd pulled a 9mm gun and shot Milani, who was driving, four times in the head and face.

Tarbox says Byrd then grabbed the steering wheel of the moving car, pushed Milani’s body out onto the highway, and fled.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies found Milani on the highway, and she was transported to the Troy Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Byrd was finally captured on Highway 93 between Banks and Brundidge. Investigators say he was found with the 9mm pistol used to kill Milani, along with a large amount of marijuana, Xanax bars, and oxycodone pills.

After Byrd’s arrest, Deputies told WDHN that Byrd admitted to killing Milani.

