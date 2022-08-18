Pike County man sentenced to prison for third-degree murder of father

Aug. 18—A Dingmans Ferry man could spend more than six decades in state prison for shooting and killing his father in 2020, in what the prosecutor called a senseless end to a long-simmering family dispute.

Ryan James Paige, 32, was recently sentenced by Pike County President Judge Gregory H. Chelak to 28 years, seven months, to 62 years behind bars for third-degree murder and other charges.

The judge also fined him $1,200.

State police accused Paige of firing multiple rounds from a rifle into the Porter Twp. home of his 61-year-old father, Ronald Paige, on April 1, 2020, while the victim, his fiancée, Nicole Gencarelli, and two children were inside. One of the bullets hit Ronald Paige, killing him.

Troopers later took Ryan Paige into custody without incident at his home, and he admitted his involvement in the shooting, investigators said.

He pleaded guilty in April before Chelak to third-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Police said Ronald Paige's death followed a long-running family feud that culminated the day before the shooting when Gencarelli and Ryan Paige's girlfriend, Tammy Sensebe, got into a verbal altercation.

At the sentencing hearing, Gencarelli read a letter Ronald Paige wrote to his son several months before the shooting in which the father offered to reconcile the differences between the families. Ryan Paige rebuffed the letter.

In a statement, District Attorney Ray Tonkin said while he has prosecuted numerous homicide cases, this one seemed particularly senseless.

"Here an easily resolvable family dispute led to the death of a father and a long-term of incarceration for his son, a truly no-winner situation," Tonkin said.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132