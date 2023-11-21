Pike County massacre: Change of venue motion for trial of George 'Billy' Wagner denied
Pike County massacre: Change of venue motion for trial of George 'Billy' Wagner denied
Pike County massacre: Change of venue motion for trial of George 'Billy' Wagner denied
A Washington appeals court hears arguments for and against lifting Judge Tanya Chutkan’s gag order on former President Donald Trump in the federal election interference case, and signals that it may scale back its overall scope.
Adam McIntyre, who was one of the first people to go public with accusations against Colleen Ballinger in 2020, believes she's not sorry and hasn't changed. The post Accuser Adam McIntyre reacts to Colleen Ballinger’s recent vlog: ‘Hasn’t changed’ appeared first on In The Know.
As part of the same deal, Spotify paid Google just four percent commission if users signed up for the service through Google, far less than most other apps which typically pay 15 percent for subscriptions through the Google Play Store.
After walking the "Barbie" red carpet, the 14-year-old makes her feature film debut in the new prequel. “We can all be different. And we can all be included.”
Dan Titus gets fantasy managers ready for the holiday condensed week ahead with his priority adds and schedule advice.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
The country's third-largest bank began a new round of job cuts Monday, punctuating a challenging year for all of Wall Street.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Expect the 718 Boxster and Cayman to soldier on alongside their new EV counterparts thanks to Porsche's flexible vehicle assembly process.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save a sweet $49.
Kaedin Robinson scored to give Appalachian State the win.
Why Steve Binder still stands by the least-loved 'Star Wars' production on its 45th anniversary.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
2024 Nissan Armada keeps V8, jettisons base S trim. Entry price climbs $4,750, next-gen model with inline-six not far away.
This week, Apple announced it would offer RCS support starting in 2024. Here's what that means for the future of chat between iOS and Android devices.
The health industry is plagued with many stumbling blocks these days, from new and controversial tech like AI to ever-increasing costs and an opaque health delivery system. Yahoo Finance LIVE tackled all that and more in a weeklong series Nov. 13-17.
After taking over Twitter last year, Elon Musk famously yanked API access from third-party apps and changed API pricing tiers to make it difficult for researchers to access and study the platform's data. Now the company he's since renamed X has backtracked in the European Union where legal obligations in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) require larger platforms (so called VLOPs) to provide data access to external researchers doing public interest research on systemic risks.
Holiday sales warnings from retailers and a slump in oil prices could signal that the Fed's rate hikes are finally squeezing growth.
The House Ethics Committee issued a report Thursday finding “substantial evidence” that Rep. George Santos of New York violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Four of the seven MLB managers hired this offseason were bench coaches. What exactly does a bench coach do?