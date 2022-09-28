Pike County massacre trial Day 13: Lead investigator testifies

Sep. 28—WAVERLY -The Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agent who led the investigation into the murders of the Rhoden family in Pike County in 2016 took the the stand Wednesday in the trial of suspect George Wagner IV.

Ryan Scheiderer said he was working in his yard the morning of April 22, 2016 when he got called in. He arrived at the Piketon Police Department briefing area around 11:30 a.m. and called it "a very chaotic day."

"This was a big incident," he said. "It's a lot, even for BCI."

Wagner — along with his mother Angela, father George "Billy" Wagner and brother Edward "Jake" Wagner — is accused of shooting and killing the Rhoden family members "execution-style." He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with other charges associated with tampering with evidence, conspiracy and forgery.

Found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

Scheiderer testified that he first responded to 2077 Union Hill Road, the first crime scene — Chris Rhoden Sr.'s property. He said agents had to wait on the road outside of the property while a warrant was obtained, and that took awhile.

He left the scene to go to the Pike County Sheriff's Office to interview family members, James and Bobby Jo Manley, Billy Morgan and Luke Rhoden. The Sheriff's Office asked BCI to handle the case, and it assigned two majors to the BCI investigative team to provide deputy support if needed.

Eventually, Shiederer testified, investigators had to regroup at the Piketon PD because tips and information was coming in "so fast, it overwhelms you."

He said he knew they would be in "for the long haul" with the case. BCI set up a tip system to track and monitor what was reported. As tips came in, they were assigned to agents who would follow up and report back.

WCPO's Evan Millward and Felicia Jordan contributed to this report.