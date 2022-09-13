Pike County murder trial DAY 2: What we know from yesterday’s trail

Today marks day two of the trial for George Wagner the IV, the man accused of the Pike County murders.

Wagner was one of four family members accused in the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden family.

Yesterday WHIO was in the courtroom when the proceedings started. The prosecuting attorney walked the jury through the entire timeline in an almost three-hour opening statement.

The attorney said Wagner and his family wanted to make sure the 19-year-old woman, who shared a child with his brother Jake Wagner, would not get custody of the girl.

George Wagner is the first member of the Wagner family to go on trial. His brother and mother both took plea deals but have yet to be sentenced, while George’s father, Billy, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

This trial is expected to last for weeks.