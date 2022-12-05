Pike County murder trial: George Wagner IV sentencing date set

New information confirms when George Wagner IV will be back in the courtroom later this month.

Last week a jury in Pike County convicted Wagner on 22 counts for his role in the murder of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

Wagner will be sentenced on December 19th, according to court documents.

His mom and brother pleaded guilty in this case, and his father pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial.