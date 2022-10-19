Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV continues Wednesday

WAVERLY, Ohio -- The trial of George Wagner IV, facing 22 counts related to the 2016 shooting deaths of Pike County's Rhoden family, continues Wednesday.

On Tuesday, in the seventh week of proceedings, jurors learned about the financial affairs of the Wagner family from investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Financial documents showed purchases "related to the building of homemade suppressors," BCI analyst Julia Eveslage said in testimony.

Among the "purchases of interest" compiled by BCI forensic accountant Michael Kaizar was a cell phone signal jammer. Wagner IV bought one from a Chinese outfit called HX Trading Co., putting the $630.59 transaction on his Cabela's card about a month before the crimes.

Kaizar returns to the stand Wednesday morning.

Here are photos from this week in court.

Here are Wednesday highlights via Twitter.

Week seven continues with a focus on financial transactions in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV for ⁦@Enquirer⁩. See my tweet thread of early evening yesterday for more detail. pic.twitter.com/vaDwxoDZ2S — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 19, 2022

Prosecutors returned to financial documents and site searches in morning testimony in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV, mostly homing in on select facts introduced earlier. 1/9 — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 19, 2022

Jurors continued to hear about a Wagner family cistern in afternoon proceedings in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV. In a 2018 search of their Adam County property, investigators found a shell casing near a cistern in a barn, so returned for a deeper dive. 1/10 pic.twitter.com/dXb7LXeg8u — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) October 19, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's happening in Pike County murder trial today?