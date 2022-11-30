Pike County murder trial: Jury deliberations over George Wagner start today

Jury deliberations will start today to decide the fate of George Wagner the Fourth.

Closing arguments for the murder trial, ended Tuesday and prosecutors said Wagner, along with his brother, mother, and father, killed 8 members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, in 2016. However, Wagner’s defense attorney said he wasn’t even there.

John Parker, the defense attorney said, “George didn’t do this. He wasn’t there. It’s not in his nature. He’s different from Jake. He’s different than Angela. He got up here and told you that. What more can a man do? I hope you come back with a not guilty verdict after discussing it.”

>>RELATED: Pike County murder trial: Prosecutors expected to no longer seek death penalty

The prosecuting attorney, Andrew Wilson said, “When you look at the evidence you’ve seen. You should be firmly convicted that he knew about and took part in these murders with his family and when you look at that evidence, you’ll find him guilty.”

Wagner faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and forgery.

His mother and brother pleaded guilty to similar charges last year.







