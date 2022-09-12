Pike County murder trial: What led up to this point

One of the most anticipated murder trials in Ohio history started Monday in Pike County.

Opening statements began in the case against George Wagner IV.

He is one of four people accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016.

Pike County has a population of around 28,000 people.

This made it difficult to find jurors that didn’t have some connection to either the Wagner or the Rhoden families.

The jurors that were picked have begun hearing testimony that could last for weeks.

“It needs to be resolved, something needs to happen,” Brenda Wallace, Pike County resident said.

Wallace speaks for a lot of people when she expressed relief that a trial is finally starting six and a half years after the bodies were discovered.

But lawyers for Wagner said he shouldn’t even be in court.

His brother Jake admitted to killing five of the eight victims.

Prosecutors are charging George with eight counts of aggravated murder, claiming he was involved in the planning, preparing, and execution of the crimes.

His lawyers also dispute that.

“Jake will tell you that George did not take part in planning, Jake will tell you that George did not kill anybody,” Nash said in court.

But prosecutors are telling the jury a much different story.

“This was not a crime of rage, passion, or self defense and it happened after three months of planning, preparing and executing,” Angela Canepa, special prosecuting attorney said in court.

Pike County residents just want the facts to come out.

“There’s been thousands of stories, people say things, I try not to listen to all that,” Wallace said.

The trial is expected to last six to eight weeks at least because of witness testimony expected to be presented.











