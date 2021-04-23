Pike County murders: 8 deaths, multiple arrests tied to one key factor -- child custody

Will GarbeJosh Sweigart, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·9 min read

Apr. 22—The fight for custody of a child was at the center of a battle that led to one of Ohio's most notable mass murders, the killings of eight members of a Pike County family, according to a Dayton Daily News investigation that first appeared in December of 2018.

Today, on the fifth anniversary of the killings, Jake Wagner agreed to plead guilty to a number of charges in the case and to testify against some of his family members.

Here is the 2018 Dayton Daily News investigative piece on the bitter child custody fight in its entirety:

Investigators have revealed little about the relationship between the Wagner family and the Rhodens, the Pike County family murdered in the middle of the night on April 22, 2016. But using custody documents and other records, a Dayton Daily News investigation found a fight over Sophia was at the heart of a fierce dispute that prosecutors believe escalated to murder.

Six days after the eight murders, Jake Wagner — who is in the Franklin County Jail facing aggravated murder charges — filed for custody of Sophia. Those documents obtained by the Dayton Daily News reveal new details about the relationship between the families.

MORE ON PIKE COUNTY MURDERS

—What the first court appearances revealed about the Pike County murders investigation

—Homemade silencer last piece of evidence in Pike County murder case

Sophia, Jake and Hanna lived together — from their daughter's birth in November 2013 until the relationship stalled in March 2015.

When Sophia was born, Jake worked on his family farm and drove a truck he co-owned with his brother George Wagner IV, custody records say.

Jake and George are charged with eight counts of murder along with their father George "Billy" Wagner III and mother Angela Wagner. Billy's mother, Fredericka Wagner, and Angela's mother, Rita Newcomb, are charged with trying to cover up the crime. Both grandmothers have pleaded not guilty. The others are awaiting arraignment.

In addition to Hanna, the victims were her father Chris Rhoden Sr.; mother Dana Manley Rhoden; brothers Chris Rhoden Jr. and Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden; her uncle Kenneth Rhoden; cousin Gary Rhoden; and Frankie's girlfriend Hannah "Hazel" Gilley.

Prosecutors and court filings paint a picture of the Wagners as a cold-blooded, calculated clan capable of pulling off the sophisticated murder in one night of eight people in four homes and leaving so little evidence years went by without an arrest.

But they projected a different image in the community. Fredericka said in an interview with the Daily News last year that the Wagners are a "good Christian family."

They were known in the community for vast property holdings. This includes the 2,000-acre Flying W Farm atop a hill outside Lucasville that is the headquarters of a key family business: exotic animals. On the farm, Fredericka has spent a lifetime breeding prize miniature horses, some of which became among the most renowned in the country. In 1986, a fire killed 20 of the horses valued at nearly $1 million, archival news coverage shows.

A few years later, the family entered another business: breeding miniature Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs, reportedly worth between $1,000 and $20,000 apiece. In 1991, Fredericka was accused in three federal lawsuits of racketeering. According to the lawsuits, the pigs were advertised as "the very best in Vietnamese Pot Bellied pigs" when "in fact, the pigs did not meet the standard of fitness represented," the plaintiffs alleged. The cases did not go to trial.

Currently, the farm sells a trademark breed of dog developed by Fredericka Wagner, according to the farm's web site. The prices ranges from $1,800 to $2,100, the web site says.

MORE ON PIKE COUNTY MURDERS

—5 questions answered this week about the Pike County investigation

—DeWine lays out charges in 2016 Rhoden family killings

'I was happy'

A search of court records in Pike County and surrounding counties shows none of the accused have been charged with anything approaching murder before. Angela and Billy Wagner were convicted in 2012 in Ross County of receiving stolen property. Billy Wagner was convicted of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle in Portsmouth in 2001 and another case of receiving stolen property in Pike County in 2002.

There were no convictions for drugs — which Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has said is an "undercurrent" in the case — or violence. A marijuana grow operation was found on the Rhoden property, but drugs are not mentioned in the indictments of the Wagners.

Phil Fulton, family pastor for the victims' families, said the Wagners and Rhodens were friends until a dispute arose over child custody.

"Jake was very good friends and was really close to this family until the custody battle came up," Fulton said. "Why this set them off is the mystery to me."

Jake wrote in the custody filing why he and Hanna broke up.

"In late March 2015, Hanna decided I worked too much and that I did not have enough time for her," Jake wrote. The document says they separated, but Sophia took turns living with both families for a month at a time.

Hanna became pregnant again in August 2015, though it was not clear at the time if Jake or another man was the father (paternity tests would later reveal Jake was not).

"I was happy even though Hanna explained to me that she could not be sure that the baby was mine," Jake wrote. Their relationship ended in September, he wrote, though shared parenting of Sophia continued until Hanna's death.

Juvenile Court Judge Robert Rosenberger gave temporary custody of Sophia to Jake in May 2016.

Moving to Alaska

The arrest of the Wagners last week wasn't the first time DeWine had thrust the southern Ohio family into the spotlight.

In June 2017, DeWine's office asked the public to report any personal or business interactions with the Wagner family, specifically information "regarding vehicles, firearms, and ammunition."

"I would say that we are focused on them at this point like a laser," DeWine said then.

At the time, the Wagners had left Ohio for Alaska's remote Kenai peninsula. It was then that locals felt their suspicions — that a family once friendly with the Rhodens could be suspects in their cold-blooded murders — could be true.

"We're not shocked" the Wagners were arrested, said Saundra Ford, a nurse who worked with Dana Rhoden, one of the eight victims. "The minute they left town everyone started speculating."

MORE ON PIKE COUNTY MURDERS

—Victims' pastor hopes arrests can bring closure, justice

—After 19 months and more than 4,000 miles, focus on Wagner family turns into arrests

But the four Wagners didn't stay in Alaska. For reasons not yet clear, they returned to southern Ohio.

"We were talking about it at work last night, like, did they think it would blow over?" Ford said. Four Wagners face multiple charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder. Each aggravated murder count — one for each of the victims — carries a death penalty specification.

The Wagners settled in South Webster, population 860, about six months ago, said Pirul Patel, the owner of the local Sunoco station. For all appearances, their life was normal. Regularly, Patel said, they came to her store for gasoline, Subway sandwiches, and cigarettes.

When she learned about the arrests from Wednesday morning's local newspaper, Patel said she was shocked.

"That scared me because I see them all the time," she said. "I can't believe that would happen."

Court records

Since at least July, court records show, a grand jury had been seated in Pike County to hear evidence and testimony in the case.

The indictments allege a sophisticated plot.

The four started conspiring in January 2016, court records allege. In the following months they bought "specific shoes from Walmart," as well as the materials to build one or more "brass catchers" and silencers, ammunition, a magazine clip, and a "bug" detector.

"They obviously went to great lengths in this case," said Dan Baker, a retired homicide detective from the Dayton police department, after reviewing the indictments.

He said a brass catcher is commonly a mesh bag that hooks onto the side of a rifle such as an AR-15 and catches spent cartridges.

"These killers, if used, wanted to not leave any spent cartridges," Baker said. "Even though the bullets are recovered, prints and DNA are more likely found on the cartridges due to hand loading. So, they did not want to leave the cartridges."

He said an off-the-shelf bug detector helps someone find listening devices and sometimes create white noise to muffle sounds or discussion.

The shoes are more of a mystery, he said. They could have been a pair of cheap shoes used once and thrown away after the crime.

The indictments also say the killers closely monitored the victims, their habits and sleeping routines, sleeping locations, social media accounts, layout of their homes and surveillance devices, and pets on the property.

"It has always been suspicious to me and other investigators about the ability of the killers to enter without disruptive detection by the occupants, thus eliminating a confrontation," Baker said. "It smacked of significant familiarity with the locations, habits and coordination needed to get in and out."

If the Wagners were frequent visitors to the Rhoden homes, that would also diminish the significance of trace fingerprints or DNA evidence at the scene, Baker said.

In addition to capital murder, the four members of the Wagner family are each accused of forging a set of custody documents 19 days before the murders. The documents are not on record in Pike County Juvenile Court and prosecutors have revealed little else about them.

Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader said the accused were meticulous in their planning, but made mistakes.

"They did this quickly, coldly, calmly and very carefully. But not carefully enough," he said. "They left traces, they left a trail. The parts to build a silencer, the forged documents, the cameras, cellphones, all that they tampered with.

"And the lies, all the lies they told us."

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Strategy to Rein In GOP Extremists: Don’t

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) began criticizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) during House debate on Tuesday, the QAnon-curious lawmaker quickly sought out a nearby ally on the floor: Kevin McCarthy.Greene went over to the House Republican leader, sat down next to him, and the two began whispering to one another while Hoyer spoke.The Democratic leader was speaking on Greene’s outlandish, offensive social media history, which included a past endorsement of a tweet calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s assassination.Greene’s incendiary tweeting only came up on Tuesday because McCarthy wanted to turn a prior effort to strip Greene of her committees back around on Democrats. McCarthy was pushing a resolution to censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on the grounds that she had incited violence by saying protesters should get confrontational if former cop Derek Chauvin was not convicted of murdering George Floyd. The censure resolution failed, but it unified the entire GOP conference and briefly changed the subject from the controversies sparked by McCarthy’s own members.But that brief scene on the House floor Tuesday might encapsulate McCarthy’s leadership strategy in 2021: distract, deflect, defend, and ignore.Instead of ruling with an iron fist, McCarthy has preferred a softer touch. He has kept his party’s most controversial lawmakers in the fold, largely choosing to turn the focus around on Democrats instead of dwelling on the troubling views springing forth from his own ranks.McCarthy has issued condemnations of Greene’s rhetoric and behavior, but he’s also defended her over and over again. Where former top Republicans in the House—like Paul Ryan and John Boehner—would have kept their distance from the fringiest elements of the GOP conference, McCarthy has kept them close. Literally. When McCarthy sat with Greene on Tuesday, he was also seated next to Rep. Clay Higgins (a Louisiana Republican who claimed last year that his wife had the gift of premonitions) and another embattled Republican: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).Gaetz is under federal investigation for allegedly paying for sex with underage girls. But McCarthy has avoided doling out any kind of discipline to Gaetz as long as formal charges haven’t been brought forward.Unlike how he handled former Rep. Steve King (R-IA)—who McCarthy stripped committee assignments from over King’s history of racist remarks—McCarthy seems loath to do anything of the sort against any of the numerous lawmakers now saying and doing troubling things these days.And that loose parenting style seems to have won over a particular contingent of the GOP conference.“I can’t wait for Kevin McCarthy to be Speaker,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told The Daily Beast this week.Boebert, who proudly declared from the floor on Jan. 6 that she had constituents outside the building, would likely not have been a close ally of, say, John Boehner. But Boebert sounded genuinely delighted at the prospect of a McCarthy speakership.The same could be said of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), another lawmaker who perpetrated the Big Lie and helped incite the Jan. 6 attack. Cawthorn gushed to The Daily Beast that McCarthy’s leadership had been “fantastic and exceptional.”Such praise might be rich to Democrats. When the Democratic conference chair, Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), was asked about the Waters comments and GOP attempts to censure her, he said McCarthy ought to worry about his own ranks."Lauren Boebert is a mess. Matt Gaetz is a mess. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a mess,” Jeffries said. “Clean up your mess, Kevin. Sit this one out."Privately, some Republicans will acknowledge the reality of that mess.“Kevin McCarthy isn’t in control of the conference,” a Republican lawmaker told The Daily Beast. “He’s just along for the ride, just like the rest of us.”“At some point an adult needs to take over,” said a senior GOP aide. “Being everyone’s best friend is not an effective leadership strategy.”And another senior GOP aide said that for a guy who reminded “everyone who would listen” that he took out Steve King, “he’s been shockingly silent on MTG and the other.”The GOP leader's office declined comment on this story. But McCarthy is all smiles, casting himself as the leader that will bring Republicans back to power. Even critics cede that point, noting the party’s surprise gains in the 2020 election and the leader’s prodigious ability as a fundraiser.Still, some Republicans wonder if McCarthy is treading down the same path traveled by some of his predecessors: placating his party’s most far-right flank in the name of gaining and keeping power. Boehner, now on a publicity tour for his new memoir, has reflected how that bargain made it impossible for him to run a functioning party after the tea party wave shot him to the speakership in 2011.Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman from Virginia who was defeated in a 2020 primary, sees McCarthy heading that way. “His one and only job was to keep the conference together. If he can placate all those individuals, he will be elected speaker in 2022,” said Riggleman.“If you think that you’re in a fight against good and evil,” he continued, “are you willing to deal with a little crazy to keep your agenda in motion, and to satisfy the one thing Kevin McCarthy wants—to be speaker?”McCarthy, however, is dealing with more than a little crazy. Controversy has been unrelenting in the House GOP since the start of the new session. Several House Republicans, like Reps. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Cawthorn, spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Others, like Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), the chairman of the archconservative Freedom Caucus, reportedly coordinated with the rally’s organizers on the far right.When the mob was cleared from the House chamber, 147 members—the majority of the House GOP—voted to object to the Electoral College anyway. Some Republicans still recall the confusion in the lead-up to that vote, when McCarthy didn’t take a position on whether he’d vote to object or certify the results. He ended up voting to object.Afterward, McCarthy couldn’t keep his own story on the insurrection straight, perplexing plenty in the party. At first, the GOP leader said that President Trump—his close ally and benefactor—bore “responsibility” for the Capitol attack. A week later, he backtracked, saying he thought Trump didn’t provoke it and that “everybody” had a responsibility to encourage peaceful demonstration. By the end of January, McCarthy and Trump were photographed together, grinning, at Mar-a-Lago. Accounts that the two had a blow-up phone call on Jan. 6, in which Trump callously suggested the attack was justified, shocked during Trump’s impeachment trial, but seemingly failed to change their relationship.Meanwhile, fresh reporting in January about Greene’s past rhetoric—including her embrace of conspiracy theories about school shootings and wildfires sparked by Jews—put pressure on McCarthy to respond. Ultimately, he issued a statement saying Greene’s comments “do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference.” But the GOP leader organized his conference against a successful Democratic-led effort to kick Greene off her committees. Just 11 Republicans backed that measure. Far more voted on a secret ballot to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership because she voted to impeach Trump.The juxtaposition in how Cheney and Greene were treated made GOP aides despondent about the direction of the party. But McCarthy did stick up for Cheney in the closed-door meeting where Republicans teed off on her for impeaching Trump. Doug Heye, a former adviser to former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA), said it was an example of McCarthy’s balancing act paying off. “It’s a much more difficult job today than it was previously,” he said. “He’s done a good job keeping his members together.”But in the eyes of plenty of Capitol Hill Republicans, McCarthy’s knack for accommodation has created its own set of problems. One came last week, when Punchbowl News reported that Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were moving to form an “America First Caucus” predicated on promoting a restoration of “Anglo-Saxon” political values to Congress and the country and opposing immigration—a move that made past racist dog whistles in the GOP look subtle by comparison.Republicans quickly distanced themselves from the project—including Greene, who blamed a staffer for signing onto the project even as other members confirmed her involvement—and McCarthy released a statement criticizing it, even as he avoided mentioning it by name.“America is built on the idea that we are all created equal and success is earned through honest, hard work. It isn’t built on identity, race, or religion,” McCarthy tweeted. “The Republican Party is the party of Lincoln & the party of more opportunity for all Americans—not nativist dog whistles.”Those who back McCarthy, like Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), say that one of his strengths is that he “never gives up” on members of his conference. “He knows when to discipline the conference and individual members,” said Cole, “but I think Kevin always tries to salvage the relationship and keep the Republican conference united.”But King, the former Iowa Republican who embraced white nationalist rhetoric more subtle than that of the America First Caucus, saw McCarthy remove his committee assignments in 2019. “He’s made some tough decisions,” Cole said of McCarthy. “A lot depends on whether or not he thinks it’s a one time offense or a habit.”Riggleman, one of the few voices in the GOP to have taken the threat of QAnon and right-wing extremism seriously, is doubtful that McCarthy will move to discipline those fringe lawmakers at this point, and speculated that his early reluctance to mete out discipline created room for them to push the America First Caucus.“Did he give them too much rope? I think he did,” Riggleman said. But he also noted the other side of McCarthy’s possible calculation on the speakership: “If he didn’t give them rope, does he have an enemy on the far right that puts someone up against him, and he doesn’t get a majority of votes as speaker?”McCarthy has been so methodical about cultivating allies that, at this point, he may have foreclosed such a threat. In 2015, McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) were enemies. The Freedom Caucus co-founder blocked his bid for the speakership when Boehner stepped down.In the years since, however, the two have locked arms thanks to the one person who matters in GOP politics—Trump—and McCarthy has elevated Jordan to key posts, like top Republican on the influential House Judiciary Committee. The Trump years have left Jordan singing McCarthy’s praises. “Kevin has done a really good job of keeping our team together,” he told The Daily Beast.That example speaks to McCarthy’s unique skill set, said Cole. “I look at Jim Jordan, who I will argue he's helped turn into an asset by saying, ‘Hey, this guy has talents, let's find a way to work with him,’” Cole said. “Jim has been a very effective member for us. And he did that by giving him leadership positions nobody else would have given him.”Indeed, Jordan—who Boehner called a “legislative terrorist”—is now an established power center in the House GOP. That development might be chilling to those who would rather not see the likes of Greene in a similar position years from now. But many Republicans seem to see McCarthy’s predicament plainly.“You’ve gotta hold people together,” Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) told The Daily Beast of McCarthy’s job. “You've got to keep them in line, but you’ve got to remember, if you disagree with them today, maybe you need their vote tomorrow.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A man linked with Florida missing mother case now gets state charge for child neglect

    An Alabama man who was arrested last year in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a missing 21-year-old mother is no longer facing a federal kidnapping charge.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Sleeping 6 hours or less per night linked to an increased risk of developing dementia later in life, study finds

    Out of nearly 8,000 study participants, researchers found 521 had been diagnosed with dementia by 2016 at an average of 77.

  • Stacey Abrams goes viral for obliterating GOP lawmaker with explanation of Georgia voting law

    ‘Do. Not. Come. For. Stacey. Abrams.’

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Ma’Khia Bryant shooting: LeBron James explains why he took down tweet telling Ohio officer ‘you’re next’

    Los Angeles Lakers star says he took the tweet down because it was ‘being used to create more hate’

  • Officer who shot 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was military trained marksman, report says

    Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods identifies Nicholas Reardon as the police officer involved in the shooting

  • Facing bankruptcy, NRA launches low-energy $2 million ad campaign against Biden

    After another spate of mass shootings in America, Democrats are attempting to tighten gun-control measures

  • Mondaire Jones accuses GOP lawmakers of bringing ‘racist trash’ to House debate as DC statehood bill passes

    House votes on party lines to make DC nation’s 51st state

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'Station 19'; Greta Thunberg on PBS

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 22: "Station 19" on ABC; "Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change the World" on PBS

  • South Korean president calls Trump failure who ‘beat around the bush’ on North Korea

    If tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalise on it’, says Moon Jae-in

  • Former Bay City Rollers frontman Les McKeown dies aged 65

    The Scottish singer, famous for Bye Bye Baby, died suddenly at home aged 65 his family confirm.

  • Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey

    He will be first US president to use word ‘genocide’ to describe killings of Armenians by Ottoman empire during First World War

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    Here are key elements of a trial that gripped the US.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • ‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

    The baby “suffered from a gaping skull fracture on the left side of the head and numerous scalp and brain hemorrhages,” the district attorney said

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Fox host says those protesting police violence should be ‘barred’ from calling 911

    ‘Let’s just hope, in your life, you never need a police officer,’ Brian Kilmeade says