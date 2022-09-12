Pike County Murders: First trial set for today

The first trial in the Pike County murders case is set to start today after previously being canceled.

George Wagner IV’s trial was delayed last week due to illness, the Pike County Common Pleas Court announced.

George Wagner IV was previously indicted on multiple counts of aggravated murder, as well as other charges. He’s been accused of killing Hannah Rhoden, 19; her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; their sons, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20; and relatives Kenneth Rhoden, 44, and Gary Rhoden, 38, in April 2016.

The jury for the trial was selected at the end of August. Jurors, nine women, and three men were taken on tours of relevant sites in the case.