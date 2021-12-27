Pike County teacher dies of COVID. 59 K-12 public school employees have died in KY.

A longtime Johns Creek Elementary teacher has died of COVID-19, Pike County Superintendent Reed Adkins said Monday.

Janet Helvey, 58, is at least the 59th Kentucky K-12 public school employee who has died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to a list maintained by the educator’s group Kentucky 120 United.

Helvey was a fifth grade teacher at Johns Creek Elementary. Adkins said she had worked for there her entire career. Her obituary said she had been a teacher for 22 years.

She was diagnosed with COVID a few weeks ago and had been hospitalized at least a few days, Adkins said.

“It seemed like she had taken a turn for the better,” Adkins said, but she died Sunday.

Helvey, who taught math and science, “was very good with kids,” said Adkins.

In a Facebook post four days ago, Helvey said, “I am very sick and weak. Please, please pray.”

Helvey’s obituary said she was the wife of Michael D. Helvey and had a son and daughter.