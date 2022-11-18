Pike County trial for Rhoden family killings continues with evidence review

WAVERLY, Ohio – The murder trial of George Wagner IV resumes this morning, with lawyers working to officially admit evidence and the jury returning at 1 p.m.

The 11-week proceeding reached a pivot point on Thursday, with Wagner IV completing more than eight hours of testimony over two days and lawyers acknowledging they’d called all their witnesses.

Neither the prosecution or defense has officially rested, however, pending negotiations on evidence. Lawyers are meeting with Judge Randy Deering, without the jury, to walk through objections from Wagner IV’s defense team to some prosecution exhibits. By end of day Thursday, they’d completed exhibits marked DDD, enroute to the last batch, marked JJJJ.

George Wagner IV testifies in his defense Thursday.

Wagner IV was on the stand from just after 9 a.m. Wednesday to past 4 p.m. on Thursday.

He consistently denied knowing his family was plotting to kill Pike County’s Rhoden family in April 2016 and participating in any way.

Lead Prosecution Attorney Angela Canepa attacked Wagner IV’s credibility, asking him about contradictions between what he said on the stand and what he told investigators in the homicides in 2017.

In her final question, Canepa returned the jury’s attention to the victims.

"What happens to you if you come in here and admit that you and your brother and your father went out to (crime scenes) and slaughtered perfectly innocent people who lay asleep in their beds with two of them with babies in the bed with them that, from all testimony, were actively nursing their infants? What happens to you if you come in here and admit to that?"

Wagner IV reframed her question with his answer.

"What happens to anybody is that they should have death given to them."

Wagner IV’s lead defense attorney John Parker, for a second day, asked his client yes-or-no questions to reiterate his not guilty plea.

Did you participate in these murders in any way?, Parker asked. Did you plan these murders? Did you know they were going to happen? Wagner IV's answers: No, no and no.

Then came Parker's closing questions and Wagner IV's answers:

"Are you telling the truth?"

"Yes."

"Your life is on the line?"

"Yes."

"Are you telling the truth?"

"Yes."

"As you answer to God?"

"Yes."

Judge Deering on Thursday told the jury he would provide scheduling updates on Friday in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday week. “It may be a short day,” he said.

