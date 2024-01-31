Pike County, Troy schools get $2 million federal grant to expand career-based learning

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded over $2.6 million to Pike County and Troy City Schools to expand each district's dual enrollment and work-based learning opportunities.

Primarily, the funding will go toward increasing the availability of Career and Technical Education dual enrollment courses in three "high-poverty high schools": Pike County High School, Goshen High School and Charles Henderson High School.

Over 60% of each high school's student population is classified as economically disadvantaged, according to the Alabama Department of Education. They already have high career and college readiness scores — over 76% across schools — but the grant project aims to improve them even more.

"We can transform the American high school experience and raise the bar for student engagement, achievement and career-readiness in this country by providing all students with access to dual enrollment classes, work-based learning, industry credentials and comprehensive career advising," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "The Biden-Harris Administration is going to keep on fighting to provide every student in every community with career-connected learning."

The funding is part of a new federal program called the Perkins Innovation and Modernization Grant, which is distributing a total of $25 million to high schools across the country for workforce development. The grant recipients are dubbed "Career Connected High Schools."

The path for Career Technical Education in the United States has been a bumpy one. In the 1980s, the idea that all students should be encouraged to obtain four-year college degrees became popularized, and with it came a sharp decline in CTE participation, according to The Brookings Institution.

Over the last decade, though, many states have increased the amount of funding they dedicate to CTE, and the Alabama Department of education even describes CTE as "the foundation for our state’s future" on its website.

With the Perkins Innovation and Modernization grant, Pike County and Troy City Schools plan to offer more immersive experiences and hands-on learning opportunities for students so that they may graduate with more marketable hard skills.

Specifically, the grant will allow the districts to start dual enrollment offerings in medical assisting technology, manufacturing, and agricultural science at Enterprise State Community College; a cosmetology program at the Troy-Pike Center for Technology and a culinary arts partnership with Trenholm State Community College.

A news release from Pike County Schools stated that the grant will serve 1,376 high school students.

Hadley Hitson covers children's health, education and welfare for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at hhitson@gannett.com. To support her work, subscribe to the Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Pike County, Troy get $2.6 million grant for career education