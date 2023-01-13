Pikes Peak State College police seek tips in bookstore burglary

Abbey Soukup, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Jan. 12—The Pikes Peak State College Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who broke into the campus bookstore and stole at least three Adidas backpacks.

The burglary occurred late Jan. 5 or early Jan. 6 and caused "significant damage" to the bookstore, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s or 50s who was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a Pikes Peak State College sweatshirt.

If you have information about the burglary, please call Detective Cpl. Doug Zurek at 719-368-1187.

