Pikes Peak State College police seek tips in bookstore burglary

Jan. 12—The Pikes Peak State College Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a burglar who broke into the campus bookstore and stole at least three Adidas backpacks.

The burglary occurred late Jan. 5 or early Jan. 6 and caused "significant damage" to the bookstore, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s or 50s who was wearing blue jeans, a dark jacket and a Pikes Peak State College sweatshirt.

If you have information about the burglary, please call Detective Cpl. Doug Zurek at 719-368-1187.