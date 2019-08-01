Is Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited's (NSE:PILITA) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Daud Dawood is the CEO of Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited (NSE:PILITA). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Pil Italica Lifestyle

How Does Daud Dawood's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited has a market capitalization of ₹2.2b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹4.7m. (This is based on the year to March 2019). Notably, that's an increase of 17% over the year before. Notably, the salary of ₹4.7m is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹1.4m.

As you can see, Daud Dawood is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Pil Italica Lifestyle, below.

NSEI:PILITA CEO Compensation, August 1st 2019 More

Is Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 33% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down -26%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited Been A Good Investment?

Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 9.9% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Pil Italica Lifestyle Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. We also note that, over the same time frame, shareholder returns haven't been bad. So, considering the EPS growth we do not wish to criticize the level of CEO compensation, though we'd recommend further research on management. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Pil Italica Lifestyle (free visualization of insider trades).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.