What Is Pil Italica Lifestyle's (NSE:PILITA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Pil Italica Lifestyle (NSE:PILITA) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 27% over a quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 5.0% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Pil Italica Lifestyle

How Does Pil Italica Lifestyle's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Pil Italica Lifestyle's P/E of 34.08 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Pil Italica Lifestyle has a higher P/E than the average (20.4) P/E for companies in the consumer durables industry.

NSEI:PILITA Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 15th 2019 More

That means that the market expects Pil Italica Lifestyle will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Pil Italica Lifestyle's earnings per share fell by 63% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 29% over the last 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Pil Italica Lifestyle's P/E?

Pil Italica Lifestyle has net debt worth just 1.0% of its market capitalization. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Pil Italica Lifestyle's P/E Ratio

Pil Italica Lifestyle has a P/E of 34.1. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Pil Italica Lifestyle recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 25.3 to 34.1 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.